NHL postpones Flyers-Rangers game set for Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Feb 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Flyers center Scott Laughton (not pictured) against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A fourth Philadelphia Flyers game was postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 outbreak as the NHL announced Wednesday that it will reschedule a road game due to be played Sunday against the New York Rangers.

The league previously postponed a trio of Flyers games due to be contested this week: Tuesday at Washington, plus Thursday and Saturday, both vs. the New Jersey Devils.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux and defenseman Justin Braun were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Tuesday, two days after defenseman Travis Sanheim landed on the same list.

Philadelphia is now due to return to action with a home game against the Rangers on Feb. 18. The team’s next game after that is the Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 21 at Stateline, Nev.

The Flyers are off to an 8-3-2 start, and their 18 points had them tied for first place in the East Division with the Bruins ahead of Boston’s Wednesday night road game against the Rangers. Philadelphia is 5-1-1 in its past seven games, most recently beating the Capitals 7-4 in Washington on Sunday.

