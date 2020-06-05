Penguins player tests positive for coronavirus

An unidentified Pittsburgh Penguins player tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered and is “feeling well,” the team said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins were notified today that a player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The player is not in Pittsburgh and has been in isolation at his home since first experiencing symptoms,” the statement read.

“Those in close contact with the player leading up to his diagnosis have been notified.”

The club said it would have no further update.

Around the league, three players for the Colorado Avalanche and five from the Ottawa Senators are known to have recovered from the virus.

