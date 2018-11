Nov 3, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) prepares for a face-off against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby will miss the Penguins’ Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an upper-body injury.

Crosby missed practice Wednesday and could be sidelined for a week, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Sullivan declined to offer specifics about the star center’s injury, but said it is not concussion-related.

Crosby, 31, has eight goals and 11 assists in 16 games this season for the Penguins, who have lost five of their last six games.

