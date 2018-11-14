Penguins give GM Rutherford extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have rewarded general manager Jim Rutherford with a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

The deal keeps him in Pittsburgh through the 2021-22 season.

Rutherford, 69, was in the final year of his previous deal and has threatened changes as the Penguins have opened the season 7-6-3.

“We think Jim Rutherford is one of the best general managers in all of sports and, during his tenure in Pittsburgh, arguably the best GM in the NHL,” a statement from Penguins co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle read in part.

Rutherford was at the helm for Penguins’ Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017 after joining the team in 2014.

Previously, he helped guide the Carolina Hurricanes to a title in 2006, making him the only GM to lead two different franchises to titles in the expansion era.

Rutherford, a former goalie, played in the NHL for 13 seasons after being taken 10th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 1969.

—Field Level Media