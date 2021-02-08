NHL postpones seven more games across three teams

The Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild had seven more games between them postponed by the NHL on Monday due to COVID-19 protocols.

The postponements breakdown:

Sabres: Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 vs. Washington.

Devils: Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 vs. Philadelphia; Feb. 15 vs. Boston.

Wild: Feb. 11 vs. St. Louis, Feb. 13 vs. Los Angeles.

“All three organizations have, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies,” the league said in the statement.

The Sabres and Devils have yet to play in February, last playing against each other on Jan. 31, a Devils win. These will be the fourth and fifth straight games postponed for the Wild, who last played Feb. 2, a 2-1 loss to Colorado.