National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask suffered a concussion in a practice collision with rookie teammate Ander Bjork on Wednesday and has entered the NHL’s concussion protocol.

The club issued a statement Thursday afternoon, prior to Rask missing the game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Earlier, it was announced Rask would not start and that the Bruins had recalled Zane McIntyre to back up Anton Khudobin.

Rask is just 1-3-0 on the young season, had lost his last three starts and has an .882 save percentage in his four starts.

Boston also recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre from Providence of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. With Rask sidelined, backup Anton Khudobin was scheduled to start Thursday night against the Canucks.

Bruins forward David Backes, who has yet to play this season while dealing with diverticulitis, was activated off injured reserve and is eligible to play against visiting Vancouver.

Backes had 17 goals and 38 points in 2016-17 -- his first year with the Bruins after playing his first 10 seasons with the St. Louis Blues.

Boston also placed forward Ryan Spooner on injured reserve. Spooner is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks after suffering a right groin adductor tear. He was injured in Boston’s 3-1 loss at expansion Vegas on Sunday.

The Bruins also assigned left winger Peter Cehlarik to Providence. Cehlarik, 22, has not appeared in a game for Boston this season.

Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter underwent surgery to repair a cut on his left leg sustained in Wednesday night’s game.

Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake said in a statement that Carter will be out indefinitely. TSN reported that the procedure on Carter was to repair a damaged ankle tendon, adding a best-case scenario for recovery is six to eight weeks.

In addition, the Kings gave a two-year contract extension to defenseman Derek Forbort and signed forward Brooks Laich to a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old Carter has three assists in the first six games this season, but he pumped in 32 goals in 2016-17 -- his highest output since scoring 36 times for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010-11.

Forbort, a first-round draft pick (No. 15 overall) of Los Angeles in 2010, has a pair of assists in six games this season. His deal has an average annual value of $2.525 million.

Laich, 34, signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 if he sticks with Los Angeles.

St. Louis Blues left winger Vladimir Sobotka has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Chicago Blackhawks left winger Patrick Sharp during Wednesday night’s game in St. Louis.

The incident took place at 14:40 of the third period and Sobotka was assessed a double-minor penalty.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum penalty for the infraction under the NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. The money goes into the league’s players’ emergency assistance fund.

The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled defenseman Zach Trotman from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

The former 210th overall pick of the Boston Bruins in the 2010 draft has played in 67 career games, all with Boston. Trotman had three goals and nine assists for 12 points during his three-year stint with Boston.