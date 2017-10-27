National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Ottawa Senators top-line center Kyle Turris will miss at least the team’s next two games due to a viral infection, coach Guy Boucher said on Thursday.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) defends during the first period at PPG PAINTS Arena, October 24, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Boucher said Turris has been ruled out until Monday, when the Senators (4-1-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (2-6-1). The 28-year-old Turris will sit out Ottawa’s games against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers (5-4-0) on Thursday and at the New Jersey Devils (6-2-0) the following night.

Turris has collected three goals and five assists in nine games this season.

The Senators prepared for Turris’ potential absence by recalling forwards Filip Chlapik and Jack Rodewald on Wednesday from Belleville of the American Hockey League.

- - -

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa is sidelined indefinitely with a left hand injury.

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said the injury is not to Bieksa’s right hand, which he used to administer a one-punch knockdown of Philadelphia defenseman Radko Gudas during Tuesday’s 6-2 rout of the Flyers.

FILE PHOTO: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa (3) moves the puck ahead of Montreal Canadiens center Jonathan Drouin (92) during the first period at Honda Center, October 20, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bieksa has recorded three assists in seven games this season. The 36-year-old has collected 63 goals, 210 assists and 1,070 penalty minutes in 756 career contests with the Vancouver Canucks and Ducks.

- - -

FILE PHOTO: Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) is named the first star for his shootout goal in the match against the Detroit Red Wings at the Canadian Tire Centre, February 20, 2016; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed Justin Schultz on injured reserve and recalled fellow defenseman Frank Corrado from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

The 27-year-old Schultz has collected one goal and two assists in 10 games this season.

Corrado has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 71 NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Penguins.

- - -

Recently retired Shane Doan followed up his 21-season professional career by joining the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department.