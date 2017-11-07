National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Boston Bruins placed forward David Krejci on injured reserve and recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre from Providence of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, the team announced Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 19, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) controls the puck behind the goal while Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derrick Pouliot (5) defends during the first period at TD Garden. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Krejci has missed the team’s last six games with a back injury sustained in the Bruins’ 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 19. The 31-year-old has collected one goal and five assists in six games this season.

- -

The Edmonton Oilers assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs.

Yamamoto, 19, played in nine games with the Oilers, posting three assists, two penalty minutes and 21 shots. He recorded his first NHL point on Oct. 14 against the Ottawa Senators.

- -

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed left winger Matt Calvert on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, and he is expected to miss three to four weeks, the team announced.

Calvert, 27, suffered the injury after absorbing a hit in the third period of Saturday night’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.