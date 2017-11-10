National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Forward Vadim Shipachyov is headed back to Russia after working out an agreement with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 21, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Vadim Shipachyov (87) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee announced that the sides mutually agreed to place Shipachyov on the NHL voluntary retirement list, which will allow him to return to play in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

The New Jersey Devils activated Kyle Palmieri from injured reserve and placed fellow forward Marcus Johansson on IR.

Palmieri is expected to return to the lineup against the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Thursday after being sidelined six games with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old New York native, who was initially considered day-to-day, suffered the injury after sliding into the boards during a practice on Oct. 22.

The Carolina Hurricanes activated forward Lee Stempniak from injured reserve and assigned him to Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

The Hurricanes also sent defenseman Roland McKeown to the Checkers.

The Florida Panthers recalled forward Dryden Hunt from Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Hunt has recorded five goals and three assists in 13 games with the Thunderbirds this season. The 21-year-old British Columbia native ranks second on the team in goals and shots (38).