National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Winnipeg Jets placed defenceman Toby Enstrom on injured reserve Sunday, and the team announced he will miss up to eight weeks with a lower-body injury.

Nov 16, 2017; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom (39) is taken down by Philadelphia Flyers center Nolan Patrick (19) in third period action at Bell MTS Centre. James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Enstrom was injured Saturday during the Jets’ 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Enstrom, 33, has two assists and six penalty minutes in 19 games this season, his 11th with the franchise. The Swede is in the final season of a five-year, $28.75 million contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Jets also recalled defenceman Tucker Poolman from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. Poolman, 24, has appeared in his first three career games for the Jets this season, making his NHL debut on Oct. 9 at Edmonton.

- - -

The Columbus Blue Jackets recalled defenceman Gabriel Carlsson, left winger Sonny Milano and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

In another move, the Blue Jackets sent goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to their AHL affiliate.

- - -

The Arizona Coyotes assigned defenceman Dakota Mermis to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.

Mermis, 23 has played in seven games for the Coyotes this season, with seven shots on goal.

- - -

The Florida Panthers assigned forward Curtis Valk to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.

Valk, 24, appeared in one game with Florida, making his NHL debut on Nov. 14 against Dallas.