National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Tampa Bay Lightning claimed forward Chris DiDomenico off waivers from the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 16, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cory Conacher (19) celebrates his goal against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller (not pictured) during the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

The 5-foot-11, 174-pound DiDomenico played in 12 games with Ottawa this season, recording three goals and three assists, including three power-play points, while averaging 10:40 in ice time per contest. He has played in 15 career NHL games, all with the Senators, after making his debut last season.

The Lightning earlier recalled forward Cory Conacher from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

Conacher, 27, has appeared in 17 games with the Crunch this season. The Burlington, Ontario, native owns 226 points (90 goals, 136 assists) in 239 career AHL games.

The Calgary Flames assigned goaltender Eddie Lack to the Stockton Heat and recalled goalie David Rittich from their American Hockey League affiliate.

Lack, 29, was placed on waivers by the Flames on Thursday. The native of Sweden has not played since allowing five goals on 15 shots before being pulled in an 8-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 15.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 26, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Casey Nelson (34) looks to make a pass while being defended by Winnipeg Jets center Alexander Burmistrov (6) during the first period at First Niagara Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Rittich, a native of the Czech Republic, has a record of 5-1-0 with a 2.17 goals-against average in six games with Stockton this season.

The Buffalo Sabres assigned defenseman Casey Nelson to the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

Nelson, 25, owns four assists and 12 penalty minutes in 18 career NHL contests with Buffalo.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Nelson signed an entry-level NHL contract with the Sabres as an undrafted free agent on March 22, 2016.

The Washington Capitals recalled forward Tyler Graovac from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

The 6-foot-5, 208-pound center played in three games for the Capitals this season prior to his upper-body injury on Oct. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.