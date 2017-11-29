National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Nov 27, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) is assisted to the locker room after suffering an apparent injury against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at PPG PAINTS Arena. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Because of Murray’s health, the Penguins recalled goaltender Casey DeSmith from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

Murray sustained the injury on Monday in Pittsburgh’s 5-4 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The 23-year-old exited the contest with 4:21 remaining in the second period after Flyers forward Jakub Voracek crashed into him during a breakaway.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 29, 2017; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey Desmith (1) is caught out of his crease on a shot by the Winnipeg Jets in the second period at Bell MTS Centre. James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane and Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba were fined $5,000 apiece by the NHL for separate incidents.

Kane, 29, was fined for slashing Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie with 4:13 remaining in the third period of the Blackhawks’ 7-3 win on Monday in Chicago. The 2016 Hart Trophy recipient was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

Florida Panthers forward Evgenii Dadonov is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

Dadonov, 28, sustained the injury midway into the third period of Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks following a hit by defenseman Cody Franson in front of the net.