National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Anaheim Ducks acquired former 30-goal scorer Adam Henrique, fellow center Joseph Blandisi and a third-round pick in the 2018 draft from the New Jersey Devils on Thursday for defenseman Sami Vatanen and a conditional draft pick.
Henrique, who scored a career-high 30 goals in 2015-16, has four goals and 10 assists in 24 games this season.
Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett will not return to the active roster due to health risks associated with playing.
Dorsett underwent cervical disc herniation surgery in December 2016. The 30-year-old Saskatchewan native was medically cleared to start the 2017-18 season, but stiffness in the neck and back persisted.
The Nashville Predators recalled Anders Lindback from Milwaukee and assigned fellow goaltender Juuse Saros to the AHL affiliate.
Lindback has an AHL-leading 11 wins to go along with a 2.32 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in 15 games this season for the Admirals.
The Vegas Golden Knights activated defenseman Luca Sbisa off injured reserve after he missed seven games with a lower-body injury.
The expansion club also placed forwards David Perron and William Carrier on injured reserve.
The Edmonton Oilers placed Cam Talbot on injured reserve Thursday and recalled fellow goaltender Nick Ellis from AHL Bakersfield.
Coach Todd McLellan told reporters that Talbot “tweaked something” during Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The 30-year-old Talbot, who sat out practice with an upper-body injury on Wednesday, will miss at least the Oilers’ next two games.