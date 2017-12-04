National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton was fined $5,000 for slashing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson during Saturday night’s game, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Dallas Stars placed center Martin Hanzal on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Hanzal, 30, suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights. The move is retroactive to Nov. 28.

Hanzal has just three points (one goal, two assists) and 13 penalty minutes in 19 games this season.

The Stars also recalled forward Jason Dickinson from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

The Columbus Blue Jackets assigned left winger Sonny Milano to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Milano, 21, has five goals, five assists and four penalty minutes in 24 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He has an assist in one contest with the Monsters.

Milano owns 11 points (five goals, six assists) and four penalty minutes in 31 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets. He has 84 points (32 goals, 52 assists) in 128 career AHL games with the Monsters and Springfield Falcons.

The Edmonton Oilers claimed defenseman Brandon Davidson off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

Davidson, 26, appeared in 13 games with the Canadiens this season, posting one assist and nine penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound native of Taber, Alberta, was originally selected by the Oilers in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL draft. He appeared in 91 games with the Oilers from 2014-17, recording 13 points (five goals, eight assists).

The Arizona Coyotes recalled defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

Chychrun, 19, has been out since suffering a knee injury before the start of training camp. He recorded 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) and 47 penalty minutes in 68 games with the Coyotes last season.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound native of Boca Raton, Fla., became the youngest player in Coyotes history to make his NHL debut. His point total finished as the third-highest by a rookie defenseman in team history.