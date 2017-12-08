National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - A Seattle ownership group has been authorized to file an application for an NHL expansion team, commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday from Manalapan, Fla., where the league’s board of governors are meeting.

Bettman said the expansion fee has been set at $650 million for Seattle, which would become the league’s 32nd team, if approved. The Vegas Golden Knights, who began play this season, paid a $500 million expansion fee.

The Seattle group includes Jerry Bruckheimer, a Hollywood producer, and David Bonderman, a private equity CEO.

--

The Carolina Hurricanes announced that Dallas entrepreneur and philanthropist Tom Dundon has signed an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the team.

Pending league approval and the finalization of the sale, Dundon will take control of all team operations. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said from the board of governors meeting in Manalapan, Fla., on Thursday that the franchise will be staying put.

--

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk received a one-game suspension from the NHL for unsportsmanlike conduct during Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The suspension is the third in 103 career games for Tkachuk. The 19-year-old is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and will forfeit $11,280.49.

--

Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat could be sidelined as many as six weeks with a fractured foot. The Canucks said a firmer timeline will be available after Horvat visits a specialist.

Horvat sustained the injury after jamming his right foot into the boards with 11:10 remaining in the third period of Tuesday’s 3-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

--

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed Justin Schultz on injured reserve and recalled fellow defenseman Frank Corrado from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Schultz, who must sit out at least the next three games, sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers. The 27-year-old has two goals and eight assists in 23 contests this season.

--

The Dallas Stars recalled Mike McKenna from AHL Texas.

McKenna has posted a 6-5-1 mark with a 3.53 goals-against average and .871 save percentage in 13 games with Texas this season.