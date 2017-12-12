National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Vancouver Canucks forward Sven Baertschi is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks with a broken jaw, the team announced Monday.

Baertschi sustained the injury after he was hit in the face with a puck during Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames. Calgary captain Mark Giordano attempted to clear the puck from his own zone, but it caromed off the glass and caught Baertschi.

Canucks coach Travis Green said that surgery would not be needed for Baertschi, who has recorded eight goals and 10 assists in 30 games this season.

The 25-year-old Switzerland native has collected 51 goals and 60 assists in 236 career contests with the Canucks and Flames since Calgary selected him with the 13th overall pick of the 2011 draft.

The Winnipeg Jets activated Steve Mason from injured reserve and assigned fellow goaltender Eric Comrie to Manitoba of the American Hockey League, the team announced.

Mason has been sidelined with a concussion, which was sustained in a 4-0 loss against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 25. The 29-year-old was hit in the mask by a shot from Tim Heed 11:30 into the game and was pulled by Jets coach Paul Maurice after the conclusion of the first period.

Comrie played in one game this season with the Jets, making 30 saves in a 6-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. The 22-year-old owns an 8-4-1 mark with a shutout, a 2.30 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 13 contests with the AHL’s Moose this season.

The Nashville Predators recalled goaltender Juuse Saros from the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

In a corresponding move, the Predators reassigned goaltender Anders Lindback to their AHL affiliate.

Saros, 22, has a 2-3-1 record with the Predators this season and made a career-high 43 saves in last Tuesday’s 5-2 win at the Dallas Stars. He is 2-0-1 in his last three starts with a .933 save percentage, allowing eight goals on 120 shots against.