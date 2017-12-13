National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Pittsburgh Penguins activated two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender Matt Murray from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Oct 7, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) reacts after being named first star of the game after recording a 4-0 shutout of the Nashville Predators at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Goaltender Casey DeSmith was assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.

Murray has been sidelined the past five games with a lower-body injury sustained in Pittsburgh’s 5-4 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 27. The 23-year-old exited the contest with 4:21 remaining in the second period after Flyers forward Jakub Voracek crashed into him during a breakaway.

Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry has a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week, coach Randy Carlyle announced.

Perry was injured after his knee collided with Carolina Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner during the first period of the Ducks’ 3-2 win on Monday. The former Hart Trophy winner remained on the ice for several moments before slowly skating to the bench.

Oct 29, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; Anaheim Ducks forward Ondrej Kase (25) celebrates his first period goal with forward Corey Perry (10) against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Ducks defeated the Hurricanes 4-3 in a shoot out. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues placed captain Alex Pietrangelo on injured reserve and recalled fellow defenseman Jordan Schmaltz from San Antonio of the American Hockey League, the team announced.

Pietrangelo, who is nursing a lower-body injury, has collected seven goals and 16 assists in 30 games this season.

Nov 4, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) is congratulated by teammates after his line scored a goal during the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Former NHL defenseman Zarley Zalapski, who was involved in one of the most lopsided trade deadline deals in league history, died on Tuesday. He was 49.

The cause of death was not immediately known for Zalapski, who represented his native Canada in the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta.

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled Kasperi Kapanen from their American Hockey League affiliate and placed fellow forward Nikita Soshnikov on injured reserve, the team announced.

Kapanen, who was part of the Phil Kessel deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1, 2015, did not record a point in three games with the Maple Leafs this season.