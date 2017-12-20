National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Islanders were informed Tuesday that their proposal to build a new arena at Belmont Park just outside New York City was selected as the winning bid, according to a Newsday report.

The Islanders’ bid includes an 18,000-seat, year-round arena that would host 150 events annually as well as 435,000 square feet of space for retail, a hotel with 200 to 250 rooms and a 10,000 square-foot “innovation center” that would be developed with resident input, according to the report.

The team’s development partners include the Sterling Project Development, a real estate firm run by the New York Mets’ Wilpon family, and Oak View Group, an arena development company partially funded by Madison Square Garden.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning with New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo expected to be on hand.

--

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Jamie Oleksiak from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft.

In a separate deal, Pittsburgh acquired goaltender Michael Leighton and a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Josh Archibald, goaltender Sean Maguire and a sixth-round pick in that draft.

The Coyotes, in turn, sent former first-round pick Dylan Strome to Tucson of the American Hockey League. The 20-year-old Strome, who was the third overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft, has just one goal in 11 games this season.

Oleksiak has recorded one goal and two assists in 21 games this season with the Stars and accumulated 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 140 career contests with the club.

--

The Columbus Blue Jackets assigned forward Tyler Motte to Cleveland of the American Hockey League, the team announced.

Motte has collected three goals and one assist with a minus-2 rating in 19 games with the Blue Jackets this season. The 22-year-old Michigan native has scored five goals, set up two others and had four penalty minutes in seven games with the AHL’s Monsters.