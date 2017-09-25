FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Hockey League roundup
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 25, 2017 / 11:50 PM / in 25 days

National Hockey League roundup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Vincent Lecavalier will become the second player in Tampa Bay Lightning history to have his number retired, the team announced on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 14, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Vincent Lecavalier (44) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at the United Center. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Lightning will retire Lecavalier’s No. 4 in a ceremony prior to the team’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 10, 2018.

- -

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed undrafted free agent forward Sam Miletic to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Miletic, 20, played in two NHL preseason games with the Penguins this year, scoring the opening goal in Pittsburgh’s win in Columbus on Friday.

- -

The Los Angeles Kings signed forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old Anderson-Dolan was a second-round (41st overall) selection of the Kings in 2017 NHL draft.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.