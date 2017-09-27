National Hockey League roundup

FILE PHOTO: Sep 10, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) throws t-shirts to the fans after clinching the National League East title after their game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Washington Nationals reinstated outfielder Bryce Harper from the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper returns to the roster after missing 41 games with a hyperextended left knee. The 2015 National League Most Valuable Player sustained the injury after his spike slipped on a wet first base bag while trying to beat out a ground ball in a contest against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 12.

Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts is day-to-day with an injured left wrist and was not in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Betts aggravated the injury during Monday’s loss to the Blue Jays and departed in the eighth inning. He underwent a CT scan and no structural damage was discovered. Betts said he experiences a “sharp pain” when he swings the bat. He is hitting .265 with 23 homers and 101 RBIs.

Center fielder Aaron Hicks was activated from the disabled list by the New York Yankees.

Hicks, 27, returns from his second stint on the 10-day DL this season with a strained oblique.