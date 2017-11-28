NHL: National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended four games by the NHL for cross-checking Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk, the league announced Monday.

Nov 22, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and goalie Jonathan Bernier (45) celebrate a victory over the Dallas Stars at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Landeskog lowered the boom on Tkachuk with 4:42 remaining in the first period of Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Flames. The 25-year-old Swedish forward was assessed a minor penalty on the play.

The suspension is the second in the career of Landeskog, who received a three-game ban in March 2016 for a cross-check on then-Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Depres.

Landeskog has collected nine goals and eight assists in 22 games this season for the Avalanche (11-9-2), who have dropped two in a row and six of their last nine (3-4-2).

- - -

The Winnipeg Jets recalled goaltender Eric Comrie from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

The Edmonton, Alberta, native made his NHL debut on April 6 at Columbus and had 35 saves to earn the win.

The Jets also reassigned goaltender Jamie Phillips to Manitoba from the East Coast Hockey League’s Jacksonville Icemen.

- - -

The Minnesota Wild recalled former first-round defenseman Ryan Murphy from Iowa of the American Hockey League, the team announced.

Murphy was signed as a free agent by Minnesota on July 1.

The 24-year-old Ontario native notched a pair of assists in 27 contests last season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

- - -

The Florida Panthers recalled forward Denis Malgin from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

Malgin, 20, has played in 52 career NHL games, all with Florida, recording six goals and four assists. He has skated in five games this season for the Panthers, averaging 9:33 time on ice with no points.

Malgin, a native of Olten, Switzerland, was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL draft.

- - -

The Boston Bruins assigned forward Jordan Szwarz to Providence of the American Hockey League.

Szwarz, who was recalled from Providence on Saturday, collected three assists in 10 games this season with Boston. He has recorded four goals, three assists and 21 penalty minutes in 45 career NHL games with the then-Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes and Bruins.