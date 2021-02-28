NHL roundup: Andrei Vasilevskiy’s latest shutout lifts Lightning over Stars

Andrei Vasilevskiy produced his second consecutive shutout by stopping 20 shots as the Tampa Bay Lightning walloped the visiting Dallas Stars 5-0 in the first meeting between last season’s Stanley Cup finalists.

Feb 27, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Vasilevskiy, who blanked Carolina on Wednesday, recorded the 23rd shutout of his career, saving all 45 shots in the two whitewashings.

Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli each produced a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat, Pat Maroon and Brayden Point scored. Tyler Johnson and Mikhail Sergachev recorded two helpers each for the Lightning, who won their fourth straight.

By going 2-for-2 on the power play and also tallying short-handed, Tampa Bay completely dominated special teams play to improve to 9-1-0 at home and finish February with a 10-3-0 record.

Blues 7, Sharks 6

Marco Scandella scored twice as St. Louis outlasted San Jose, snapping its three-game losing streak, while the hosts lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Ryan O’Reilly, Mackenzie MacEachern, Zach Sanford, Brayden Schenn and Sammy Blais also scored for the Blues. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 19 shots. Ville Husso replaced him and made 19 saves to earn the victory.

Timo Meier and Evander Kane scored twice for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc and Logan Couture also scored, and Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves.

Hurricanes 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

Martin Necas’ goal in the fourth round of a shootout led Carolina past host Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves through overtime and had two more in the shootout before Necas beat him between his pads. Vincent Trocheck and Dougie Hamilton also scored for Carolina in the shootout, and Alexander Barkov and Patric Hornqvist found the net for the Panthers. James Reimer made 28 saves for Florida.

Trocheck, Jake Bean and Warren Foegele scored in regulation for Carolina, and Hornqvist, Jonathan Huberdeau and Frank Vatrano scored for the Panthers.

Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Kris Letang’s second goal of the game came with 26 seconds left in overtime, giving Pittsburgh the win over New York.

Letang, off the rush, used New York’s J.G. Pageau as a screen, and his shot from the slot sailed past the blocker of goaltender Semyon Varlamov for the winner. Letang also had an assist for a three-point night for the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann also scored for Pittsburgh. Goaltender Tristan Jarry, in his seventh straight start, stopped 24 of 27 Islanders shots. Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey also scored for New York, which is 6-0-2 at home.

Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

William Karlsson scored a pair of goals -- including the game-winner 3:23 into overtime -- and Vegas defeated host Anaheim.

Alex Pietrangelo added a goal and an assist as Vegas recovered from a sluggish start after not playing since finishing off a four-game series against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves.

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, Adam Henrique added a goal and Cam Fowler had an assist in his 700th career game. Kevin Shattenkirk, in his first year with the Ducks, also played in his 700th career game. John Gibson had 24 saves for the Ducks.

Flyers 3, Sabres 0

Sean Couturier recorded a goal and an assist and Brian Elliott made 23 saves as visiting Philadelphia posted a win over Buffalo.

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers, who have won two straight for the first time since a four-game run from Jan. 26-31.

Recovering from a recent collective bout with COVID-19, Philadelphia took advantage of some shoddy defense by the Sabres, who are mired in an 0-4-1 home slide.

Capitals 5, Devils 2

Garnet Hathaway scored 3:36 after faceoff to begin a three-goal, first-period flurry by visiting Washington, which went on to beat New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

Daniel Sprong and Lars Eller scored later in the first while Jakub Vrana and Nic Dowd scored in the third for the Capitals, who have won five of seven (5-1-1). Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves.

Nico Hischier scored in the first period and Pavel Zacha scored in the second for the Devils, who have lost four of five. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 19 saves.

Wild 4, Kings 3 (OT)

Matt Dumba scored with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to lift Minnesota to a win against Los Angeles in Minneapolis.

Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Nico Sturm also scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves for Minnesota, which has won six straight.

Adrian Kempe and Drew Doughty each had a goal and an assist, Austin Wagner also scored, and Cal Petersen made 38 saves for the Kings, who have lost back-to-back games in Minnesota following a six-game winning streak.

Predators 2, Blue Jackets 1

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm returned to the lineup and had the first two-goal game of his career as host Nashville defeated Columbus.

Juuse Saros made 29 saves as the Predators won for the third time in their past four games. They’ll try to sweep the two-game series with Columbus when the teams meet again Sunday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six of their past seven games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 31 of 33 shots.

Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 0

Jack Campbell stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season and Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to lead visiting Toronto to a shutout victory over Edmonton.

It was just the third career shutout in 59 career starts for Campbell, who was playing for the first time in a month-plus after suffering a leg injury in a victory at Calgary on Jan. 24. William Nylander, Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman also scored goals for Toronto, which extended its North Division lead to six points over the Oilers with the win.

Mike Smith had 25 saves in suffering his first defeat in seven starts this season for Edmonton. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Oilers, who lost for just the third time in their last 14 games.

Avalanche 6, Coyotes 2

Joonas Donskoi had a goal and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as Colorado beat Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots, Tyson Jost, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jacob MacDonald also had goals and Mikko Rantanan, Andre Burakovsky and Samuel Girard had two assists each for the Avalanche.

Clayton Keller and Ilya Lyubushkin had goals and Antti Raanta had 35 saves for Arizona, which lost to Colorado on consecutive nights.

Flames 6, Senators 3

Mikael Backlund collected one goal and two assists while linemates Andrew Mangiapane and Matthew Tkachuk each netted one goal and one assist to lead visiting Calgary to a victory over Ottawa.

Goaltender David Rittich made 31 saves for the Flames, who also received a two-assist game from Johnny Gaudreau.

Drake Batherson scored in his fifth consecutive game -- one short of the franchise record -- with the first of his team’s three power-play goals.

Red Wings 5, Blackhawks 3

Evgeny Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in his season debut, and Detroit held on for a win over host Chicago.

Svechnikov poked in a loose puck for his third career goal and his first since March 29, 2018. The older brother of Carolina star Andrei Svechnikov helped Detroit earn its third win in the last four games.

Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm, Christian Djoos and Frans Nielsen also scored for the Red Wings, who have won back-to-back contests. Detroit beat Chicago for the first time in five games this season.

Jets 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Paul Stastny scored 36 seconds into overtime and Connor Hellebuyck turned away 40 shots to send Winnipeg past visiting Montreal.

Nikolaj Ehlers of the Jets and Nick Suzuki of the Canadiens exchanged second period goals, and Jake Allen stopped 19 of 21 shots for the Canadiens.

Mark Scheifele of the Jets was kept off the scoresheet for the first time in almost a month. During his 11-game point streak, he amassed eight goals and 10 assists.

--Field Level Media