NHL roundup: Another shutout for Devils rookie Blackwood

Mackenzie Blackwood continued the stellar start to his career Monday afternoon with 25 saves to become the first rookie goaltender in team history to record consecutive shutouts as the New Jersey Devils posted a 4-0 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Monday afternoon.

Dec 31, 2018; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) makes a save during the first period of their game against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Boyle and Miles Wood scored little more than six minutes apart in the first period as the Devils won their third straight game. New Jersey heads into a four-game road trip on its first three-game winning streak since starting the season 4-0-0.

Blackwood helped the Devils beat the Canucks for the eighth straight time by producing his second career shutout in just four starts. Two weeks after joining the Devils when Cory Schneider went on injured reserve, Blackwood became the first New Jersey goaltender to record consecutive shutouts since Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur on April 3-6, 2010.

He ran his shutout streak to 122:50 since allowing a goal to Boston’s Patrice Bergeron on Thursday and also became the first rookie to post consecutive shutouts since Anaheim’s John Gibson on Dec. 29-31, 2015.

Panthers 4, Red Wings 3 (SO)

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the lone shootout goal, and Florida erased a three-goal deficit to win at Detroit. The Red Wings took their fifth consecutive loss (0-3-2).

James Reimer, who entered after Roberto Luongo gave up three-first period goals, wasn’t beaten by any of the Red Wings’ three attempts during the shootout. Reimer also stopped all 12 shots he faced in regulation and overtime combined.

Jared McCann, Henrik Borgstrom and Jayce Hawryluk scored the regulation goals for the Panthers. Andreas Athanasiou, Gustav Nyquist and Thomas Vanek scored for the Red Wings. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin extended his points streak to 14 games with an assist.

Predators 6, Capitals 3

Frederick Gaudreau scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period as visiting Nashville posted the game’s final five goals and defeated Washington to end a six-game losing streak.

The loss was just the second in 11 games for the Caps, who saw their four-game winning streak end.

The Capitals jumped out to a pair of two-goal leads — 2-0 and 3-1 — but the Predators rallied and scored a fifth consecutive victory over Washington.

Penguins 3, Wild 2

Phil Kessel had a goal and two assists, and Sidney Crosby added a goal and an assist as Pittsburgh won for the sixth straight time, pulling out the victory in Saint Paul, Minn.

Kessel has three goals and 10 points in the past four games. Crosby, playing in his 900th career game, registered his fourth straight multiple-point game and has 16 points over his past nine games.

Mikko Koivu had a goal and an assist and Zach Parise scored a goal for Minnesota, which is on a 1-5-1 skid with just 10 goals in those seven games.

Flames 8, Sharks 5

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists, and Sean Monahan added five assists as Calgary defeated visiting San Jose.

Mikael Backland also scored twice and Elias Lindholm and James Neal had a goal apiece for the Flames, who are 2-2-2 in their past six games after winning eight of nine. Lindholm and Michael Frolik each had two assists. Calgary goaltender David Rittich, making his third straight start, recorded 28 saves.

Joonas Donskoi scored twice for the Sharks, who got single tallies from Brent Burns, Lukas Radil and Joe Thornton.

Islanders 3, Sabres 1

Robin Lehner won his fifth straight decision when he stopped 39 of 40 shots and collected an assist against his former team as visiting New York concluded its December surge with a win at Buffalo.

Lehner, who signed with the Islanders in July after three seasons with the Sabres, carried a shutout deep into the third and has allowed just three goals on his last 143 shots faced over his past five appearances (four starts).

Nick Leddy scored in the second period and Brock Nelson scored in the third period before Ryan Pulock added an empty-netter off a feed from Lehner in the final minute of the game. The Islanders have won four straight and seven of eight (7-1-0).

Hurricanes 3, Flyers 1

Carolina put aside some of its recent scoring woes early in the game and defeated visiting Philadelphia in Raleigh, N.C.

Lucas Wallmark, Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game losing streak and won for only the second time in six games.

Jakub Voracek scored 2:38 into the third period to break the shutout bid but that was it for the Flyers, who have failed to win in regulation in five consecutive games, going 1-3-1 in that span. This was their second game in a row with only one goal.

Rangers 2, Blues 1

Henrik Lundqvist made 39 saves, and New York won the special teams battle to beat host St. Louis.

Lundqvist was dominant in goal, stopping 16 shots in a frantic third period to pick up his 443rd career win. He is two behind Terry Sawchuk for sixth on the NHL’s all-time list.

Mats Zuccarello scored a first-period power-play goal, and the Rangers were a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Boo Nieves also tallied for the Rangers, who won their second straight and have earned points in nine of their past 11 games.

Blue Jackets 6, Senators 3

Zach Werenski scored two goals — including the game-winner with 2:01 left in the third period — as host Columbus defeated Ottawa with a strong finish.

Columbus’ Pierre-Luc Dubois had a big night with two goals and two assists. After Werenski broke the tie, the Blue Jackets added empty-net goals from Cam Atkinson and Josh Anderson in the final minute to provide the final cushion.

Ottawa got two goals from Ryan Dzingel and one from Bobby Ryan.

Lightning 2, Ducks 1 (OT)

Brayden Point scored 35 seconds into overtime as Tampa Bay finished the month of December without a regulation loss, earning the victory at Anaheim.

Point took a pass at the blue line from Nikita Kucherov and then deked around Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour and beat goalie John Gibson with a backhand shot inside the right post for the game-winner.

NHL scoring leader Kucherov had a goal and an assist for his 20th multi-point game of the season for the Lightning. Tampa Bay improved to 14-0-1 — including 13-0-1 in December — since losing to the Ducks 3-1 on Nov. 27 in Tampa. Nick Ritchie scored for the Ducks.

Canadiens 3, Stars 2 (OT)

Jeff Petry scored 14 seconds into overtime, lifting Montreal to a win over host Dallas.

Max Domi won the faceoff for the Canadiens in the extra session, and Paul Byron took a pass and sprinted down the left side leading a two-on-one rush. Byron then sent a saucer pass to Petry in the right circle, and the defenseman chipped in his eighth goal for the game-winner.

Phillip Danault scored twice for the Canadiens, who went 10-5-0 in December and finished 4-2-0 on their season-high, six-game road trip. Jamie Benn and Radek Faksa scored for the Stars.

Kings 3, Avalanche 2

Dustin Brown had scored on a breakaway 54 seconds into overtime as Los Angeles defeated Colorado in Denver.

Defensemen Sean Walker and Drew Doughty also scored for the Kings, who won for the fifth time their past six games. Jonathan Quick made 22 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon and Carl Soderberg scored in the third period for the Avalanche, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 15 shots.

Jets 4, Oilers 3

Brendan Lemieux scored two goals, including the game-winner with 5:58 to go, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots to pick up his 100th career victory as Winnipeg won at Edmonton.

Lemieux, who had gone 12 games without a goal, redirected a Joe Morrow shot from the left point into the far top corner for the winner. It was his third tally of the season.

Blake Wheeler and Brandon Tanev also scored goals for Winnipeg, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Andrew Copp added two assists for the Jets, who won for the eighth time in their past nine road contests. Leon Draisaitl collected two goals and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had one for the Oilers.

—Field Level Media