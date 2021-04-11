NHL roundup: Auston Matthews tallies hat trick in Leafs win

Auston Matthews had three goals and one assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the visiting Ottawa Senators 6-5 Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

Apr 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates with center Mitchell Marner (16) after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Sentors during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

It was the third career hat trick for Matthews, who leads the NHL with 31 goals.

Mitchell Marner added one goal and three assists for the Maple Leafs. Zach Hyman and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist. Alex Galchenyuk had two assists.

Jack Campbell stopped 27 shots to earn his 11th straight win, a league record to start a season.

Connor Brown scored a goal for a Senators franchise-record seventh straight game and had an assist.

Blues 3, Wild 2

Ryan O’Reilly scored with two seconds left in overtime to lift St. Louis to a victory over visiting Minnesota.

Blues winger Mike Hoffman scored his second goal of the game with 42 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime.

Vince Dunn had three assists and Ville Husso made 28 saves for the Blues, who won their third straight game.

Stars 4, Panthers 1

Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice and Anton Khudobin made 20 saves to lift host Dallas to a victory over Florida.

Robertson has scored 11 goals this season and Khudobin has won three straight starts for the Stars, who have won back-to-back games.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who entered the game with a 15-1-1 career record against the Stars, made 16 saves in a losing effort. Captain Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, which suffered its season high-tying third straight loss.

Flyers 3, Bruins 2

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a win over visiting Boston.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Couturier added one goal apiece for the Flyers, who pulled within four points of the Bruins in the East. James van Riemsdyk contributed two assists and Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott made 30 saves.

Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored goals for the Bruins, who lost to the Flyers for just the second time in eight meetings this season.

Red Wings 5, Hurricanes 4 (SO)

Adam Erne produced the winning goal in the seventh round of the shootout as Detroit defeated host Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Valtteri Filppula and Erne scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Larkin began the shootout with a tally, before Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov extended it on the last chance of the first three rounds.

Martin Necas, Jordan Staal, Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes.

Lightning 3, Predators 0

Without injured captain Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay got 36 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy in a win over host Nashville.

Yanni Gourde scored an empty-net goal and had an assist, and Ross Colton and Erik Cernak added markers for the Lightning, who moved to 6-1-0 against the Predators this season.

In net for the first time since March 28, goalie Pekka Rinne stopped 31 shots as Nashville was blanked for the fourth time this season and had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Blackhawks 4, Blue Jackets 3

Wyatt Kalynuk scored his first NHL goal to break a tie, and Chicago held on to defeat host Columbus.

Alex DeBrincat, Carl Soderberg and Dylan Strome also scored for the Blackhawks, who fell behind 2-0 before bouncing back with four straight goals.

Michael Del Zotto, Cam Atkinson and Patrik Laine scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost five of six.

Flames 5, Oilers 0

Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano both netted goals and goaltender Jacob Markstrom posted the shutout as Calgary rode a four-goal second period to a home victory over Edmonton.

Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for the Flames. Markstrom made 17 saves for his third shutout of the season and eighth of his career.

Mike Smith stopped 27 shots for the Oilers, who looked like a tired team playing their fourth road game in six nights.

Jets 5, Canadiens 0

Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves to earn his 20th victory and second shutout of the season as Winnipeg swept a two-game series at Montreal.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Andrew Copp and Mathieu Perreault each had a goal and an assist and Paul Stastny and Derek Forbort also scored for the Jets.

Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, making his third straight start in place of the injured Carey Price, stopped 20 of 25 shots.

Kings 4, Sharks 2

Los Angeles exploded for a three-goal second period to overwhelm host San Jose.

Jeff Carter found the back of the net in the first period and Jonathan Quick made 26 saves as the Kings closed out their season series with the Sharks. Andreas Athanasiou, Alex Iafallo and Dustin Brown tallied in the second to put Los Angeles up 4-1 before the second intermission.

Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier scored goals for San Jose as Martin Jones made 15 saves through two periods of play. Josef Korenar, making his NHL debut, stopped all seven shots he faced in the third after Jones was pulled.

--Field Level Media