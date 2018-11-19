NHL roundup: Avs beat OT buzzer and Ducks

Gabriel Landeskog scored the tying goal in the third period, and Mikko Rantanen delivered the game-winner with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime Sunday to give the visiting Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

The Avalanche had a three-on-two advantage over the final 15 seconds after the Ducks’ Pontus Aberg was called for slashing. Rantanen’s slap shot from the slot got past Ducks goalie Ryan Miller just before a shootout was needed.

The Ducks stayed competitive all game despite playing four rookie defensemen for the first time since 1994-95. Andy Welinski, Marcus Pettersson, Josh Mahura and Jacob Larsson all saw action. Mahura was making his NHL debut.

Miller made 38 saves while the Avalanche’s Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots.

Stars 6, Islanders 2

Dallas scored four unanswered goals in the second period and cruised over host New York as goalie Ben Bishop made 37 saves.

Esa Lindell scored twice in the second period and Alexander Radulov scored twice in the third for the Stars, who have won two straight following a two-game losing streak. Radulov’s second goal was the 100th of his career. Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin also scored for Dallas, with Hintz collecting his first NHL tally.

Anthony Beauvillier and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who had their two-game winning streak snapped and have lost four of six (2-3-1). Starter Thomas Greiss was pulled after giving up three goals on 19 shots. Robin Lehner stopped 11 of 14 shots in relief.

Hurricanes 2, Devils 1

Justin Williams and Micheal Ferland scored in the opening 30 seconds, and Carolina defeated New Jersey in Raleigh, N.C.

Williams notched a goal 22 seconds into the game, and Ferland’s goal came at the 30-second mark as the Hurricanes erased some of the misery from a night earlier, when they had one of their worst performances of the season in a 4-1 home loss to Columbus.

Pavel Zacha scored for the Devils at 6:33 of the first period, as the game’s final 53 minutes were scoreless.

Blackhawks 3, Wild 1

Host Chicago got first-period goals from Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad, then used an empty-netter by Dominik Kahun in the final minute to thwart a late challenge by Minnesota.

Corey Crawford made 39 saves, helping Chicago win for just the second time in its past 11 games. The defeat was Minnesota’s second in two days. The Wild were coming off a 3-2 home loss to Buffalo.

Toews opened the scoring by beating Wild goalie Alex Stalock on the power play, notching his 10th goal of the year. Saad made it 2-0 nine minutes later, scoring his sixth of the season at 17:29. Minnesota’s only goal also came on a power play, with Zach Parise netting his ninth of the season at the 7:56 mark of the second period.

Knights 6, Oilers 3

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in a three-point game, and Reilly Smith netted one goal and two assists as Vegas rolled past host Edmonton. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves in a much-needed win for a Vegas team that went into the day’s action sitting 30th in the 31-team league.

It was a second blown-lead loss in as many nights for the Oilers, who have dropped six of seven games. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid opened the scoring just 52 seconds into the affair when he deflected Matt Benning’s point shot to net his 99th career NHL goal.

The Golden Knights took over the game with a three-goal second period. After Max Pacioretty put the Golden Knights ahead for good at 3:53 with a lucky tally — on his crossing pass, the puck ricocheted off Benning’s skate and into the cage — Marchessault scored his first of the night on a power play 40 seconds later.

