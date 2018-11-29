NHL roundup: Avs overcome Crosby's natural hat trick

Gabriel Landeskog broke a tie with a goal at 10:05 of the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche recovered from blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night in Denver.

Nov 28, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates with defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) and defenseman Erik Johnson (6) after scoring the go ahead goal in the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Pepsi Center.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists for his sixth straight multi-point game, and Mikko Rantanen had two assists to extend his NHL-high point total to 42. MacKinnon ranks second in the NHL with 41 points. Samuel Girard, Erik Johnson, Colin Wilson and Carl Soderberg scored goals for Colorado, which has won six in a row and eight of nine.

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby put on a show with his first hat trick of the season — a natural hat trick tallied in a span of just 5:35 — but it wasn’t enough. He has 11 hat tricks in his career.

Crosby’s third goal came 4:43 into the third to wipe away Colorado’s lead, but Landeskog got the winner when his shot went off the stick of defenseman Juuso Riikola and past goalie Tristan Jarry midway through the third period.

Maple Leafs 5, Sharks 3

Auston Matthews, playing for the first time since Oct. 27, had two goals and an assist and John Tavares also scored twice as Toronto defeated visiting San Jose.

Matthews, returning from a shoulder injury that cost him 14 games, helped the Maple Leafs to their third straight win. Former Shark Patrick Marleau also scored for the Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner added three assists. Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots in the Toronto goal.

Tomas Hertl, Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row including an overtime game in Buffalo on Tuesday.

Red Wings 4, Blues 3

Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:53 remaining, and host Detroit earned a victory over St. Louis.

Thomas Vanek had a goal and an assist and Andreas Athanasiou also scored a goal for Detroit, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Mike Green added a pair of assists, and Jimmy Howard finished with 33 saves.

David Perron scored two goals and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis, which lost in regulation for just the second time in the past 13 meetings against Detroit (7-2-4). Jake Allen made 27 saves. The Blues took their fifth loss in their past six games overall.

Stars 4, Flames 3 (OT)

Tyler Seguin scored just 24 seconds into overtime as visiting Dallas blew a third-period lead before collecting a comeback win over Calgary.

The winner was controversial, as Jamie Benn appeared to make contact with Flames goalie David Rittich just before, but the goal stood for a club that has just two wins in six outings. Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin made 30 saves in the win.

Rittich made 24 saves for the Flames, who sit atop the Pacific Division despite having dropped two of three outings.

Ducks 3, Panthers2

Nick Ritchie scored two goals — including the game-winner with 1:28 left in the third period — as Anaheim defeated Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Ritchie has four goals this season, doubling his production in one night. Anaheim also got a goal from Josh Manson. John Gibson made 42 saves to earn the win for Anaheim while Florida goalie James Reimer took the loss, making 22 saves.

Florida received goals from Aaron Ekblad and Evgenii Dadonov. The Panthers, counting Dadonov’s goal, have scored on the power play in 13 of their past 14 games.

