NHL roundup: Backstrom leads Caps to shootout win

Nicklas Backstrom scored the shootout winner, and goalie Pheonix Copley recorded his first career NHL victory as the visiting Washington Capitals claimed a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon.

Oct 27, 2018; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Backstrom converted in the fourth round of the shootout for the difference-maker, while Copley made 27 saves through overtime and stopped three of four players he faced in the showdown.

Calgary’s Sean Monahan and Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov traded goals in the second round of the shootout.

Flames goalie Mike Smith stopped 24 shots through overtime.

Oilers 5, Predators 3

Backup goalie Mikko Koskinen recorded the win in his first NHL game in more than seven years, and Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula both scored twice to lead visiting Edmonton over Nashville.

Koskinen, who last played in the NHL with the New York Islanders in 2010-11 and spent the last five seasons in the KHL before signing with the Oilers in the summer, stopped 24 shots in the victory.

The win also snapped Nashville’s 13-game winning streak against Edmonton.

Islanders 6, Flyers 1

Brock Nelson scored two goals as New York routed host Philadelphia.

Leo Komarov, Anthony Beauvillier, Adam Pelech and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Robin Lehner made 22 saves to earn the win, improving his record to 3-2-1.

Jori Lehtera picked up a loose puck and scored unassisted for the Flyers, who have lost three straight games, including two of those at home.

Devils 3, Panthers 2

Kyle Palmieri registered a goal and an assist, and New Jersey held on to beat visiting Florida.

Palmieri recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season and the Devils improved to 4-0-1 in those games.

Palmieri scored on a tip-in late in the first period and then had the primary assist on Taylor Hall’s second goal of the season. Hall’s goal extended his points streak to seven games as the Devils snapped a three-game losing streak.

