NHL roundup: Bergeron's hat trick powers Bruins

Patrice Bergeron completed a hat trick in the third period and had an assist as the Boston Bruins won their home opener, defeating the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Monday afternoon.

Oct 8, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) faces off against Ottawa Senators center Matt Duchene (95) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Bergeron scored twice in the first period before netting his third goal on a backhander off an Ottawa defender at 4:38 of the third period for his fourth career hat trick.

David Pastrnak had two goals and two assists, and Chris Wagner, a native of Wellesley, Mass., scored his first goal for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand each added three assists.

Ryan Dzingel scored twice for the Senators. Dzingel was a game-time decision for the contest after sustaining an undisclosed injury in practice Sunday.

Islanders 4, Sharks 0

Oct 8, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after defeating the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Robin Lehner recorded 35 saves in his first start for host New York, which cruised to a victory over San Jose.

Lehner, who signed with the Islanders in July, recorded his ninth career shutout in his first start since undergoing alcohol rehab and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder following his final season with the Buffalo Sabres.

Anders Lee, Scott Mayfield, Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas all scored for the Islanders, who have opened the season with two wins in three games. New York recorded just two shutouts last season, when it allowed an NHL-high 293 goals.

Sabers 4, Golden Knights 2

Jack Eichel scored two goals and Carter Hutton had 35 saves to lead host Buffalo past Vegas.

It was the second straight win for the Sabres, who also defeated the Golden Knights for the first time in franchise history after losing both meetings to the expansion franchise last season. Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville also scored goals for the Sabres, and Kyle Okposo added a pair of assists.

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist, and Erik Haula, who scored the game-winner in a 2-1 shootout win at Minnesota on Saturday night, also scored a goal for Vegas.

Ducks 3, Red Wings 2 (SO)

Troy Terry scored the lone goal in the shootout, and goalie John Gibson made 20 saves through overtime and was perfect in the shootout as Anaheim beat Detroit in its home opener.

The Ducks celebrated the 25th anniversary of their inaugural game by winning for the third time in as many outings to start the season. The Red Wings are winless through three games to start the season for the first time since 1991-92, although two of their losses were in extra time.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Darren Helm scored for the Red Wings, and Hampus Lindholm and Jakob Silfverberg responded for the Ducks. Silfverberg’s goal tied the game 2-2 at 8:29 of the third period.

