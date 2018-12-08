NHL roundup: Bishop, Stars hold off Sharks

Miro Heiskanen and Brett Ritchie found the net in a span of 1:48 of the third period, and Ben Bishop turned away a season-high 41 shots as the host Dallas Stars held off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Friday to win a season-high fourth consecutive game.

Dec 7, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) defends the goal against San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bishop, making his second start after returning from injured reserve, earned his third straight winning decision. He came through particularly at the end of the game when the Sharks forced the action. Mattias Janmark also scored for the Stars.

San Jose’s Evander Kane and Logan Couture scored, with Erik Karlsson assisting on both goals. Martin Jones made 27 saves for the Sharks, who fell to 2-4-1 in their past seven games.

Hurricanes 4, Ducks 1

Brett Pesce and Justin Williams scored third-period goals one minute apart as visiting Carolina ended Anaheim’s season-best five-game win streak.

Sebastian Aho scored a late empty-net goal for the Hurricanes, who became the first team in six games to score a third-period goal against the Ducks. Anaheim had outscored opponents 9-0 in the closing period of its previous five games. Clark Bishop scored his first NHL goal for Carolina.

Jakob Silfverberg scored the lone goal for the Ducks, the 100th of his career.

Blues 1, Jets 0

Jake Allen made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Colton Parayko scored the only goal of the game as visiting St. Louis blanked Winnipeg. Allen pushed his career shutout total to 17.

The last time the two teams played, Winnipeg produced a season-high goal total in an 8-4 win at St. Louis on Nov. 24, a game that featured Patrik Laine scoring five goals on five shots. On Friday, Laine finished with just one shot on goal, but he also hit the goalpost on a power-play attempt in the second period.

Connor Hellebuyck recorded 26 saves for the Jets, who had a season-high, four-game winning streak snapped.

Oilers 7, Wild 2

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, and Connor McDavid added a goal and three assists as host Edmonton continued its resurgence under coach Ken Hitchcock with a victory over Minnesota.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zack Kassian, Alex Chiasson and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers, who have won five of their past six games and are 6-2-1 since Hitchcock was hired Nov. 20 to replace Todd McLellan. Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

Marcus Foligno and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Wild, who wrapped up a three-game Western Canada trip. Minnesota has lost five of its past six games, the only win in that span coming Tuesday in Vancouver.

—Field Level Media