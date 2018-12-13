NHL roundup: Blackhawks top Pens, end skid

Marcus Kruger scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period Wednesday, and the Chicago Blackhawks broke an eight-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dec 12, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Marcus Kruger (16) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

At 3:49 of the third, Kruger was at the lip of the crease when he converted a centering pass from the corner by Andreas Martinsen to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 lead. Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad added empty-net goals in the last 62 seconds.

Toews finished with a goal and two assists while Kruger, Martinsen, Saad and Brent Seabrook each had a goal and an assist for Chicago. Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks, who moved out of last place in the NHL, a point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

Bryan Rust broke a goal slump with a hat trick to account for the goals for Pittsburgh, which had been 3-0-1 in its previous four games. The Penguins fell to 0-6-3 in their past nine games against the Blackhawks.

Flames 6, Flyers 5 (OT)

Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner to cap a three-point night, and Sean Monahan tallied twice, including a game-tying goal with seven seconds left in regulation, as host Calgary stormed to a comeback over Philadelphia.

Trailing 5-3 and with their goalie pulled, the Flames rallied late. After Rasmus Andersson scored his first NHL goal with 68 seconds left on the clock, Monahan netted his 20th of the season as time was nearly up.

Monahan set up Gaudreau on an odd-man rush for the winner 35 seconds into overtime. David Rittich, who took the net at the start of the third period, stopped four of the five shots he faced to record the victory.

Ducks 6, Stars 3

Ondrej Kase recorded his first career hat trick and Brandon Montour added the go-ahead goal with eight minutes remaining as Anaheim scored four times in the third period to rally for a victory over visiting Dallas.

Kase’s third goal and Montour’s game-winner came 1:21 apart in the third period as the Ducks earned their seventh win in eight games. Jakob Silfverberg added a quick insurance goal, and Hampus Lindholm sealed the win with an empty-netter as the Ducks matched their season high for goals in a game.

Brandon Montour produced a goal and three assists — all four points coming in the third period — for Anaheim. Miro Heiskanen, Blake Comeau and Alexander Radulov scored for the Stars, who lost for just the second time in their last six games.

Golden Knights 3, Islanders 2

Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and visiting Vegas beat New York.

Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson also scored the Golden Knights, who earned their first-ever win against the Islanders. New York was the only team Vegas had not beaten since joining the NHL last season.

Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech scored for the Islanders, who have lost two straight (0-1-1) and six of eight (2-4-2).

—Field Level Media