NHL roundup: Blackwood, Wood lead as Devils blank Flyers

Miles Wood scored two goals and Mackenzie Blackwood made a career-best 46 saves to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Feb 4, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) battle for the puck during the second period at Prudential Center. Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Coleman, Damon Severson and Pavel Zacha each added one goal for the Devils, who snapped a three-game losing streak (0-0-3). The Devils, who are in last place in the Metropolitan Division, scored three goals in the third period on four shots.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped only 13 of 17 shots before being pulled for Alex Lyon. Starter Carter Hart continues to be sidelined with an abdominal strain.

The Flyers entered the night with the NHL’s best home winning percentage and an 18-4-4 record. This was only their fifth home loss all season.

Lightning 4, Penguins 2

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and set a Tampa Bay record by extending his personal point streak by win or overtime loss to 17 games in a win over visiting Pittsburgh. Vasilevskiy, who leads the NHL with 28 wins, passed Nikolai Khabibulin, who had points in 16 straight games for the Lightning in 2003.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, Mikhail Sergachev, Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli also scored, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning, who never trailed in winning their fifth straight overall and eighth straight at home.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and John Marino scored for the Penguins, who had won two in a row. Matt Murray, who had won six straight starts, made 25 saves.

Islanders 5, Kings 3

Kieffer Bellows, playing his second NHL game, scored his first two goals — including the game-winner with 9:50 left to play — as New York overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to beat Los Angeles in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Michael Dal Colle, Matt Martin and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who completed a 2-0-1 homestand against Western Conference foes to move into third place in the Metropolitan Division. Goalie Thomas Greiss made 22 saves.

Ben Hutton, Alex Iafallo and Trevor Lewis scored for the Kings, who have lost eight of nine (1-7-1). Goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 28 of 32 shots.

Hurricanes 5, Coyotes 3

Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho scored two goals each, helping Carolina come from behind for a win over Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

The Hurricanes scored four straight goals in the second and third periods to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead, then hung on for their fourth win in six games.

Alex Goligoski had a goal and assist, Conor Garland scored his team-high 19th goal and Christian Dvorak scored his fifth goal in seven games for Arizona, though the Coyotes lost their sixth game in the past seven.

Predators 3, Flames 2

Kyle Turris and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros finished with 37 saves to lead Nashville past host Calgary.

Dante Fabbro also scored a goal for Nashville, which won for the fourth time in its past five games and moved within one point of Calgary for the second Western Conference wild-card spot. Roman Josi added two assists, the first of which was the 400th point of his NHL career.

Sam Bennett and Rasmus Andersson scored goals for Calgary, which lost its third straight game, all at home, and is 1-4-1 in its past six games overall. Cam Talbot stopped 32 shots.

Jets 4, Blues 2

Andrew Copp scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 37 shots to lead Winnipeg past host St. Louis for the second time in less than a week.

Jansen Harkins had a goal and an assist, and Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored goals for Winnipeg in Paul Maurice’s 500th game as head coach for the Jets.

Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson scored goals and Jordan Binnington finished with 21 saves for St. Louis, which had its 11-game home point streak (10-0-1) snapped. It was just the fifth regulation home loss of the season for the defending Stanley Cup champs, who fell to 18-5-4 at the Enterprise Center.

Golden Knights 7, Panthers 2

Mark Stone scored two goals and added three assists, leading Vegas to a rout over Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Max Pacioretty added two goals and one assist for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves to earn his 460th career win, passing Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers for fifth place on the NHL’s all-time list.

Vincent Trocheck registered a goal and an assist, and Mike Hoffman also had a goal for the Panthers. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida’s first-time All-Star this year, had two assists.

Avalanche 4, Senators 1

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar had a goal and an assist as Colorado won for the fifth time in six games, beating host Ottawa.

Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves as the Avalanche continued to produce in the offensive end. Colorado, which posted its first victory at Ottawa since February 2016, has scored 28 goals over the past six games.

Brady Tkachuk scored his 16th goal of the season and Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 shots for Ottawa, which has lost four in a row (0-2-2). The Senators also are mired in a 1-5-5 home stretch.

Red Wings 4, Sabres 3 (SO)

Dylan Larkin scored two goals in regulation and another in a shootout as visiting Detroit snapped a nine-game winless streak by defeating Buffalo. Larkin’s two-goal game was his first since last March 28, also at Buffalo.

Andreas Athanasiou also scored during the shootout, and Tyler Bertuzzi had the other regulation goal for Detroit. Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves and also stopped two shot attempts during the shootout. The Red Wings had been 0-8-1 since a 3-2 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 10.

Buffalo goalie Jonas Johansson made 18 saves in his first NHL start. Jimmy Vesey, Scott Wilson and Evan Rodrigues had the Sabres’ goals.

Canadiens 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift host Montreal over Anaheim.

Petry added an assist, Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher also scored, and Carey Price made 35 saves for the Canadiens, who have won six of eight.

Jakob Silfverberg and Derek Grant scored, and John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks, who were trying to win three in a row for the first time since the first three games of the season.

Wild 4, Canucks 2

Brad Hunt and Kevin Fiala each scored and assisted on the other’s tally in Minnesota’s three-goal first period, fueling the win over Vancouver.

Hunt’s goal set the offensive tone early for the Wild, who moved to 16-7-4 on home ice. The defenseman later fed Fiala for his third goal in two games for a 3-0 Wild lead.

Vancouver lost its third straight and finished 2-2-1 on its five-game road trip. The Canucks played without Elias Pettersson, last year’s Calder Trophy winner as the league’s top rookie, due to a lower-body injury suffered against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Sharks 6, Oilers 3

Timo Meier scored twice as San Jose rallied from an early two-goal deficit to defeat host Edmonton.

Slideshow (9 Images)

Evander Kane, Maxim Letunov, Stefan Noesen and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks, who got goals from all four of their forward lines. Goaltender Aaron Dell made 28 saves as San Jose completed a sweep of the Alberta teams after winning 3-1 Tuesday in Calgary.

Sam Gagner, Connor McDavid and Ethan Bear scored for the Oilers, who suffered their second consecutive defeat. Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 of 31 shots.

—Field Level Media