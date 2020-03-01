NHL roundup: Blues stay hot with shootout win over Stars

Ryan O’Reilly scored the winning shootout goal to lead the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Dallas Stars 4-3 Saturday night for their seventh consecutive victory.

Feb 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) skates with the puck as Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano (5) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Stars rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime — with John Klingberg scoring the tying goal with 19 seconds left in regulation.

But O’Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout. The Central Division-leading Blues have had three winning streaks of at least seven games this season, a franchise first.

David Perron, Tyler Bozak and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, and Vince Dunn earned two assists. Goaltender Jake Allen stopped 28 shots for his third victory over the Stars this season.

Lightning 4, Flames 3

Tampa Bay’s special teams scored three times against visiting Calgary just after it was announced that captain Steven Stamkos (lingering core muscle injury) would miss the remainder of the Lightning’s regular season.

Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat netted power-play goals, Yanni Gourde had a short-handed tally, and Alex Killorn added a marker. Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev each contributed two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves to notch his league-leading 33rd victory.

Elis Lindholm had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Mangiapane and Sean Monahan posted markers for the Flames. David Rittich stopped 29 of 33 shots for Calgary, which went 6-7-1 in February.

Avalanche 3, Predators 2

Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, Pavel Francouz stopped 30 shots, and visiting Colorado beat Nashville as Johnson’s two points gave him 300 for his career.

Gabriel Landeskog and Martin Kaut also had goals for Colorado, which has won a franchise-best eight straight road games and six in a row overall.

Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok had goals, and Juuse Saros had 28 saves for Nashville. The Predators had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Sharks 5, Penguins 0

Evander Kane and Timo Meier each had a goal and an assist, and goaltender Martin Jones posted his second shutout of the season as host San Jose blanked Pittsburgh to spoil the return of Patrick Marleau.

Joel Kellman, Logan Couture and Joe Thornton also scored for San Jose, which won its second in a row after snapping a five-game losing streak. Jones made 30 saves for the 24th shutout of his seven-year career.

Tristan Jarry stopped 27 of 32 shots as the Penguins suffered their sixth consecutive defeat — their longest skid since the 2011-12 season. Pittsburgh has been outscored 24-8 over that stretch. Pittsburgh acquired Marleau, who played 20 of his 22 seasons and 1,551 games with the Sharks, on Monday for a conditional draft pick in 2021.

Oilers 3, Jets 2

Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and had an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied three points, including the game-winning goal with 5:16 remaining, to lead Edmonton over visiting Winnipeg.

It was the fourth game-winning goal of the season for Nugent-Hopkins, who took a feed from Draisaitl in the right circle and fired a shot inside the left post past Connor Hellebuyck for his 19th goal of the season.

Mike Smith finished with 39 saves for the Oilers, who moved into sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the idle Vegas Golden Knights.

Maple Leafs 4, Canucks 2

Defenseman Martin Marincin scored his first goal of the season 18 seconds into the third period to break a tie and Toronto went on to defeat visiting Vancouver. Frederik Gauthier, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto has won three games in a row. Tyson Barrie and Travis Dermott each added two assists for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Tyler Motte and Tanner Pearson scored for the Canucks, who have lost two of the first three games on a four-game road trip. Thatcher Demko made 26 saves for the Canucks.

Canadiens 4, Hurricanes 3

Jeff Petry scored on a breakaway 52 seconds into overtime, and Montreal prevailed over Carolina despite blowing a multi-goal lead in its fifth straight home game.

Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault each had a goal with an assist, Max Domi scored, and Tomas Tatar recorded three assists for the Canadiens. Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves in getting the call after Carey Price started the previous 11 games.

Haydn Fleury, Joel Edmundson and Justin Williams scored for the Hurricanes. Anton Forsberg started in goal for Carolina but was pulled after allowing three goals in 20 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic made 18 saves in relief.

Kings 2, Devils 1 (OT)

Adrian Kempe scored with 3:02 left in overtime to lift Los Angeles to a win against visiting New Jersey.

Dustin Brown also scored, and Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for the Kings, who improved to 5-2-1 in their past eight games.

Jesper Bratt scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves for the Devils, who are 3-0-2 in their past five games and 8-3-5 in their past 16. Blackwood had 37 saves in a 3-0 win against visiting Los Angeles on Feb. 8.

Bruins 4, Islanders 0

David Pastrnak scored his 47th goal, defenseman Charlie McAvoy had one goal with two assists and Tuukka Rask needed just 25 saves for his 49th career shutout as Boston extended its road winning streak over New York to 10 games with a shutout in Uniondale, N.Y.

Brad Marchand recorded a goal with an assist, and Matt Grzelcyk scored for the first time since November as the Bruins won for the 13th time in their last 16 games. Rask didn’t need to do much in posting his fourth shutout of the season while Boston won for the 18th time in the last 21 meetings on the Islanders’ home ice.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots for New York, which has dropped three in a row (0-1-2). The Islanders, who went 0-for-6 on the power play, are 2-5-2 in their last nine contests while trying to remain in playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Blackhawks 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

Jonathan Toews had one goal and an assist, and he also scored in the shootout, leading visiting Chicago over Florida in Sunrise, Fla., as Patrick Kane had the other shootout goal, which ended the game.

Chicago’s Corey Crawford made 38 saves — and he also stuffed Frank Vatrano and Mike Hoffman in the shootout — to earn the win. He is 9-2-0 in his career against Florida.

Drake Caggiula had Chicago’s other goal, giving the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in the second. That looked like it would be the game-winner until Florida’s Mike Matheson scored on a breakaway wrist shot with 1:28 left in the third, forcing overtime.

Senators 4, Red Wings 3 (SO)

Artem Anisimov scored two regulation goals and also had the only goal in the shootout as Ottawa squeaked out a win over visiting Detroit.

Scott Sabourin had the other goal for Ottawa, while Marcus Hogberg made 25 saves in regulation and overtime. The Senators failed to convert on a power-play opportunity in overtime.

Sam Gagner scored in his second game with Detroit after being traded by Edmonton. Frans Nielsen and Dylan Larkin also scored, while Jonathan Bernier made 36 saves. Detroit has lost five straight.

Coyotes 5, Sabres 2

Clayton Keller’s two goals, and a goal and assist from Jordan Oesterle, led Arizona past Buffalo in Glendale, Ariz.

Slideshow (9 Images)

Keller had a goal and an assist in Arizona’s three-goal second period, which came after the Coyotes trailed 2-0 through the first. He added his next goal at 13:59 of the final period. Phil Kessel also scored for the Coyotes, who have won two of three and remain just out of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Sabres, despite early goals from Marcus Johansson and Jeff Skinner, have lost the first three games of a four-game Western Conference road trip.

—Field Level Media