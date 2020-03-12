NHL roundup: Blues win makeup game at Anaheim

Alex Pietrangelo scored twice as the visiting St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 Wednesday night, their 10th victory in 12 games.

March 11, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks with center Brayden Schenn (10) and center Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Sanford also scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen made 26 saves. Jani Hakanpaa scored for the Ducks while Anthony Stolarz stopped 33 of 35 shots.

The contest was the makeup game from a Feb. 11 postponement brought about when Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode after completing a shift. Medical professionals revived him, and he remains sidelined after an implantable cardioverter defibrillator was placed in his heart.

Per NHL protocol, each team carried over goals scored during the postponed Feb. 11 game — Ivan Barbashev for the Blues and Adam Henrique for the Ducks. So this game started with a 1-1 score, but a full new 60 minutes was played.

Kings 3, Senators 2

Gabriel Vilardi and Martin Frk scored third-period goals as host Los Angeles extended its winning streak to seven games with a victory over Ottawa.

Trevor Lewis also scored, and Calvin Petersen made 24 saves as the Kings were able to move out of last place in the Western Conference with the victory.

Bobby Ryan and Jayce Hawryluk scored goals for the Senators, who lost on consecutive nights in Southern California after winning four of five games. Goalie Craig Anderson made 36 saves.

Blackhawks 6, Sharks 2

Patrick Kane scored twice, and Alex DeBrincat tallied three assists to help host Chicago defeat slumping San Jose to snap a two-game losing streak.

Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Alex Nylander and Dominik Kubalik also scored for Chicago, which moved within six points of the final Western Conference wild-card spot with 12 games to play.

The Sharks lost their fourth game in a row as they opened a four-game road trip against Central Division foes. San Jose got goals from Evander Kane and Timo Meier.

Jets 4, Oilers 2

Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period, including an empty-netter, as Winnipeg won at Edmonton.

Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine also scored for the Jets, who won their fourth game in a row and moved into sole possession of the top wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference, breaking a tie with idle Nashville and Vancouver.

Tyler Ennis and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers, who lost in regulation for just the second time in their past seven games (4-2-1). Mike Smith stopped 21 of 24 shots.

Avalanche 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

J.T. Compher scored in overtime, Vladislav Namestnikov and Tyson Jost had power-play goals in regulation, and Colorado beat New York in Denver.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Cale Makar had three assists, Gabriel Landeskog added two assists, and Pavel Francouz made 30 saves for Colorado, which stayed two points behind the first-place St. Louis Blues in the Central Division.

Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich scored goals, Adam Fox had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for the Rangers. Zibanejad has 21 goals in the past 19 games and has a six-game goal-scoring streak.

—Field Level Media