NHL roundup: Bonino hat trick lifts Preds to 4th straight win

Nick Bonino scored three goals for his third career hat trick, and the Nashville Predators pulled away for a 3-0 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Oct 29, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino (13) celebrates with defenseman Matt Irwin (52) after scoring a hat trick goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Pekka Rinne stopped all 20 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout and the 57th of his career. Nashville improved its season-high winning streak to four games in a row.

The Blackhawks were blanked for the second time in three games. They allowed 51 shots but stayed within reach for the majority of the game because goaltender Robin Lehner made 48 saves, five off his career high.

Rocco Grimaldi assisted on all three of Bonino’s goals. Craig Smith had two assists, and Dante Fabbro had one.

Penguins 7, Flyers 1

Seven Pittsburgh players scored, and the Penguins rode a four-goal first period to a walloping of visiting Philadelphia.

Dominik Kahun, Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon each had a goal and two assists, and the Penguins also got goals from Justin Schultz, Jared McCann, Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese in winning their second straight game and seventh in their past 10.

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray, coming off a shutout, gave up one goal on 30 shots. Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers, who lost their second in a row.

Hurricanes 2, Flames 1

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in the third period, including one on a surprising maneuver, as Carolina topped Calgary in Raleigh, N.C., to finish one of the best Octobers in team history.

Svechnikov’s winning goal came on a power play with 7:25 remaining. It was his second straight two-goal game. The Hurricanes improved to 8-3-1 to match their most victories and points in October in franchise history.

Svechnikov’s first goal was unorthodox as he scooped the puck and held it on his stick from behind the net, taking a lacrosse-style shot and putting the puck past Calgary goalie David Rittich.

Red Wings 3, Oilers 1

Jimmy Howard made 31 saves, and Detroit scored twice midway through the first period to defeat visiting Edmonton, snapping an eight-game losing streak.

Dylan Larkin, Patrik Nemeth and Filip Hronek scored for Detroit, which had seven regulation defeats and one overtime loss during the skid. The Red Wings also won at Little Caesars Arena for the first time since their home opener.

Leon Draisaitl scored his 10th goal of the season for the Oilers, while Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots.

Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 4:00 of overtime, and visiting Washington defeated Toronto.

The Maple Leafs had killed off William Nylander’s tripping penalty in overtime, but Mitch Marner took a high-sticking penalty. This time, Ovechkin, who also had two assists, fired home his 11th goal of the season from the left circle.

John Carlson also scored twice for the Capitals, and Nicklas Backstrom added two assists. Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Andreas Johnsson also scored.

Stars 6, Wild 3

Alexander Radulov had a hat trick and an assist, and Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski each added a goal and two assists as host Dallas rallied from a 3-0 second-period deficit with six consecutive goals to defeat Minnesota.

Roope Hintz also scored a goal while Miro Heiskanen added two assists for Dallas, which won for the fourth time in five games. Anton Khudobin, taking over for Ben Bishop after the first period, finished with 11 saves for the Stars. Bishop stopped eight of the 10 shots he faced before Dallas coach Jim Montgomery pulled him.

Eric Staal had a goal and an assist while Jason Zucker and Ryan Suter also scored for Minnesota. Alex Stalock finished with 31 saves.

Bruins 5, Sharks 1

Boston scored two first-period power-play goals against the league’s top penalty-killing unit and never looked back, dominating visiting San Jose.

David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored on the man advantage, and Charlie Coyle, Chris Wagner and Brandon Carlo added even-strength tallies as the Bruins won their fourth straight. Pastrnak extended his points streak to 10 games (12 goals, 12 assists), and Brad Marchand had an assist to increase his run to 11 straight (seven goals, 14 assists). Krejci also had an assist in his first game off the injured list.

Brent Burns scored a goal, and Martin Jones made 36 saves for the Sharks, who are on a 1-4-1 skid. Entering the contest, San Jose had killed 93.2 percent of its short-handed situations. Boston’s power play was No. 2 in the league, scoring on 32.4 percent of its chances.

Rangers 4, Lightning 1

Filip Chytil and Adam Fox scored within a five-minute span late in the third period — Fox’s goal being the first of his career — as host New York earned a much-needed victory over Tampa Bay.

Kaapo Kakko scored on the power play in the second period and Ryan Strome added an empty-netter with 45.2 seconds left in the third for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in the past eight games (2-5-1). Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves.

Nikita Kucherov scored in the first for the Lightning, who have lost two straight and three of four (1-2-1). Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 38 saves.

Ducks 7, Jets 4

Troy Terry and Derek Grant scored 1:10 apart to take control of what was a tie game as host Anaheim used a four-goal outburst in the second period to rally and take down Winnipeg.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Ducks veterans Ryan Getzlaf and Adam Henrique also scored in the second period as Anaheim set a season high for goals scored. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck was pulled from the game after Grant scored the Ducks’ fourth goal of the second period.

A total of five goals were scored by both teams in the second period with four of them coming in a chaotic 2:52 span. Nikolaj Ehlers scored a pair of goals for the Jets, who were coming off a victory over the Calgary Flames in the outdoor Heritage Classic but have now lost five times in their past seven games.

—Field Level Media