NHL roundup: Bruins best Blackhawks in Winter Classic

Sean Kuraly’s tiebreaking goal midway through the third period carried the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 Bridgestone Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Tuesday.

Jan 1, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period in the 2019 Winter Classic hockey game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Kuraly broke a 2-2 tie when he backhanded in his fourth goal of the season at 10:20 after it bounced off fourth-line teammate Chris Wagner. Boston won the 11th Winter Classic in front of a sellout crowd of 76,126, the second-largest in event history.

Jonathan Toews hit the post with 1:37 left and with the Blackhawks’ net empty, Brad Marchand scored into the empty net for the final margin.

David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each had a goal and an assist, and Tuukka Rask made 36 saves in his 469th outing, setting the mark for most games played by a Boston goaltender. Brendan Perlini and Dominik Kahun tallied for the Blackhawks, and Cam Ward stopped 32 shots.

Predators 4, Flyers 0

Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals, and Craig Smith and Rocco Grimaldi added one each to lift Nashville past visiting Philadelphia.

Juuse Saros stopped 32 shots as the Predators won their second game in a row following a six-game losing streak. It was his sixth career shutout and second of the season.

Nashville improved to 15-7-0 at home, which ranks second in the NHL for the most home wins, trailing only Tampa Bay (17-4-0). The reeling Flyers dropped their fourth consecutive game.

Golden Knights 2, Kings 0

Brandon Pirri broke a scoreless tie with a third-period goal, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves to register his league-leading sixth shutout as Vegas defeated Los Angeles in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights earned their fourth consecutive win.

It was the 54th career shutout for Fleury, who moved into a tie with Eddie Giacomin and Bernie Parent for 21st place on the NHL’s all-time shutout list. Fleury recorded his league-leading 23rd victory of the season. Pirri also assisted on Alex Tuch’s game-clinching, empty-net goal with 33 seconds to go.

Jack Campbell, making his first appearance since sustaining a knee injury on Nov. 10, was brilliant in the loss, finishing with a career-high 46 saves for the Kings.

