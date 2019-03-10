NHL roundup: Bruins edge Sens, run point streak to 19

David Krejci tipped in the go-ahead goal with 45 seconds left in regulation, and the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday night to extend their point streak to 19 games.

Mar 9, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Referee Rob Martell (26) points at Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) after he scored the winning goal in the final minute as he waits to celebrate with center Danton Heinen (43) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) during the third period of Boston's 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Two nights after Boston scored twice in the final minute to beat Florida 4-3, Krejci put home a shot from Danton Heinen to break a 2-2 tie.

The Bruins are 15-0-4 since losing in regulation to the New York Rangers on Jan. 19 — the team’s longest such run since a club-record 23-game point streak (15-0-8) from 1940-41.

Boston also swept a six-game homestand by winning its 10th in a row at TD Garden and eighth straight overall against the Senators, who are 1-9-1 in their last 11 contests.

Coyotes 4, Kings 2

Christian Dvorak and Michael Grabner scored two goals each to help the Arizona inch closer to a playoff spot with a win against visiting Los Angeles.

They were the first goals for both forwards since returning from long-term injuries.

Clayton Keller had two assists and Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for the Coyotes (34-29-5), who moved within a point of the Minnesota Wild for the second wild card from the Western Conference.

Knights 6, Canucks 2

Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, and Mark Stone, Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek each had a goal and an assist as visiting Vegas scored a franchise-record five goals in the first period en route to the victory over Vancouver.

Cody Eakin and Nate Schmidt also scored goals, and Colin Miller added two assists for Vegas, which moved within eight points of second-place Calgary in the Pacific Division.

The Golden Knights will try to match their season-high seven-game win streak on Sunday night when they play the Flames on the back end of a back-to-back in Calgary.

Flyers 5, Islanders 2

James van Riemsdyk collected a goal and an assist, and five different Philadelphia skaters scored to thump New York.

Goalie Brian Elliott stopped 25 shots for the Flyers, who are on a 5-1-1 run and five points out of a playoff spot.

Philadelphia surrendered the game’s first goal, but took over with five consecutive goals en route to their second win over the Islanders in less than a week.

Hurricanes 5, Predators 3

Nino Niederreiter bounced back from an ugly performance by scoring two goals, leading Carolina to a victory against host Nashville.

Justin Williams, Jordan Martinook and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina, and goaltender Petr Mrazek made 31 saves to improve to 6-1-0 in his past seven starts.

Craig Smith, Brian Boyle and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, which missed an opportunity to move past idle Winnipeg into first place in the Central Division. Predators goalie Juuse Saros stopped 27 of 31 shots.

Blackhawks 2, Stars 1

Alex DeBrincat scored the deciding goal late in the first period, and Corey Crawford made 26 saves as visiting Chicago outlasted Dallas in a key Western Conference dustup.

The Blackhawks captured consecutive wins for the first time since Feb. 18 and 20. They are 3-4-0 in their past seven games and climbed to within seven points of Minnesota with 14 games remaining in the regular season.

Anton Khudobin turned away 37 of the 39 shots he faced as Dallas had a four-game win streak snapped and settled for a 2-1 homestand. The Stars play their next two games on the road, beginning Tuesday in Buffalo.

Blue Jackets 4, Penguins 1

Cam Atkinson scored twice, including a short-handed goal in the second period that held up as the decider, as Columbus finally solved visiting Pittsburgh to enhance its chances of making the playoffs.

Pittsburgh had won nine straight games against Columbus.

Boone Jenner and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for the Blue Jackets, who had lost three of their previous four games. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who somewhat curiously was a healthy scratch Thursday at Pittsburgh, made 28 saves.

Rangers 4, Devils 2

Vladislav Namestnikov scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:35 remaining in the third period and collected two assists as New York rallied from an early two-goal deficit and snapped a season-high six-game losing streak with a victory over visiting New Jersey.

The Rangers beat the Devils for the third time in as many meetings and rallied from a 2-0 deficit for the second time, thanks to Namestnikov, who was moved up to the first line.

New York went ahead after Namestnikov helped keep possession of the puck by prying it away from New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider, who tried to smother the puck after the Rangers moved it out of the right corner.

Lightning 3, Red Wings 2

Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, and Tampa Bay defeated visiting Detroit for the 14th consecutive time.

Kucherov now has an NHL-high 110 points, which is also a franchise record.

Louis Domingue made 22 saves while Ryan McDonagh had the other goal for Tampa Bay, which bounced back after being shut out by Minnesota in its previous outing.

Maple Leafs 3, Oilers 2

John Tavares had a goal and two assists and visiting Toronto held on to defeat Edmonton.

Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin also scored for the Maple Leafs, who ended the Oilers’ four-game winning streak. Toronto won both meetings between the teams this season, after a 6-2 home win on Feb. 27.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom scored for Edmonton late in the third period with the goaltender removed for an extra attacker. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had two assists.

Sharks 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Kevin Labanc scored 3:21 into overtime as host San Jose moved into first place in the Pacific Division with a victory over St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis goaltender Jake Allen kept the contest tied at 2 by using his blocker to deny Marcus Sorensen’s bid on a breakaway with three minutes remaining in the third period. Allen also turned away Gustav Nyquist’s shot from the slot early in overtime before Labanc converted a give-and-go with Logan Couture for his fourth career overtime goal.

Timo Meier scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to four consecutive contests for the Sharks (41-19-8, 90 points), who completed a sweep of their four-game homestand and moved past idle Calgary atop the Pacific.

Avalanche 3, Sabres 0

Philipp Grubauer had 18 saves for his second shutout of the season, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and Colorado beat slumping Buffalo.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Bourque also scored for the Avalanche (30-27-12, 72 points), who moved within two points of idle Minnesota for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Carter Hutton had 40 saves for Buffalo. The Sabres (30-29-9, 69) have lost four straight and are 2-8-2 in their last 12 games.

—Field Level Media