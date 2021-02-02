NHL roundup: Bruins rally past Capitals

Brandon Carlo scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period as the visiting Boston Bruins bounced back from an early three-goal deficit and defeated the Washington Capitals 5-3 Monday night.

Feb 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Bruins players celebrate on the bench after a goal by Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (not pictured) against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

David Pastrnak started Boston’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit with a second-period goal. The Bruins scored four unanswered goals in the third period as Pastrnak scored his second of the night and Craig Smith, Carlo and Brad Marchand added goals.

Calo and Marchand each added an assist, and Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves.

Longtime Bruin Zdeno Chara, Daniel Sprong and John Carlson scored for the Capitals, who got a 28-save effort from Vitek Vanecek.

Flames 4, Jets 3 (SO)

Johnny Gaudreau scored in regulation and then added the shootout winner as Calgary won at Winnipeg.

Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves for the Flames through regulation and overtime, then stopped three of four Jets in the shootout. Christopher Mangiapane and Andrew Tanev also scored for the Flames, and Elias Lindholm had two assists.

The Jets’ Kyle Connor staked the Jets to a 2-0 lead with a pair of first-period power-play goals, and Mark Scheifele forced overtime with a tally late in the third period. Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

Rangers 3, Penguins 1

Chris Kreider scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 8:50 remaining in the third period and host New York beat Pittsburgh for the first time in four meetings this season.

Defenseman Adam Fox faked a pass and instead took a rising shot from the left shot. Kreider went to the net and stood to the left of goaltender Casey DeSmith, and with his back turned, Kreider deflected the shot over DeSmith’s right shoulder.

Kevin Rooney scored in the second period for New York, and Artemi Panarin got an empty-netter right before the final buzzer and also collected two assists for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves. Jason Zucker scored the lone goal for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith finished with 21 saves.

Lightning 5, Predators 2

Yanni Gourde scored two goals and Steven Stamkos set a franchise record for power-play points as Tampa Bay beat visiting Nashville.

Tampa Bay won its fourth straight home game while keeping Nashville winless on the road in four tries. Stamkos, in scoring on the man advantage, moved past former teammate Marty St. Louis with 301 power-play points to set the team record. Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point also found the net for the Lightning, who received 26 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Eeli Tolvanen and Mikael Grandlund scored for the Predators, who fell behind 4-0. Juuse Saros stopped 21 shots.

Canadiens 6, Canucks 2

Jeff Petry had two goals and an assist to lead host Montreal’s third win over the Canucks in four meetings this season. The Canadiens have scored at least five goals in each of those games.

Nick Suzuki and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for Montreal. Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli scored the Canadiens’ other two goals. Montreal’s Carey Price stopped 27 of 29 shots to improve to 4-0-2 on the season.

Adam Gaudette and Jay Beagle scored for the Canucks, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Braden Holtby stopped 34 of 40 shots.

--Field Level Media