NHL roundup: Canucks drop Senators in OT

Elias Pettersson scored three goals, including the overtime winner, as the visiting Vancouver Canucks edged the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Pettersson completed his first career hat trick at 1:38 of the extra session as he converted a pass from Brock Boeser. A 20-year-old Swedish rookie, Pettersson now has 11 multi-point games.

The Canucks posted their ninth win in 13 games (9-3-1), while the struggling Senators suffered their sixth straight loss (0-5-1).

Sven Baertschi recorded a goal and an assist, while Alex Edler collected three assists and Boeser provided a pair.

Sharks 5, Avalanche 4

Evander Kane and Joonas Donskoi scored goals 2:03 apart in the second period to open up a tight game, and visiting San Jose beat Colorado in Denver.

Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski, named to the All-Star Game earlier in the day, had a goal and three assists each to help San Jose win for the third time in four games. Lukas Radil also scored, and Martin Jones recorded 31 saves for the Sharks.

Tyson Jost scored twice while Tyson Barrie and Matt Calvert added goals for Colorado, which has lost six straight (0-4-2) and four in a row at home (0-2-2).

Flames 5, Red Wings 3

Johnny Gaudreau collected his fourth four-point game of the season, and second in two games, with a goal and three assists as Calgary edged host Detroit.

Gaudreau scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Michael Frolik added an empty-net tally. Elias Lindholm had a goal and two assists, while Sean Monahan contributed a goal and an assist. TJ Brodie also scored for Calgary and Mike Smith made 29 saves.

Detroit’s Darren Helm scored in his return after missing the previous 21 games with a shoulder injury. Jacob De La Rose and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Wings, while Jimmy Howard stopped 30 shots. The Wings have lost six straight.

Penguins 7, Rangers 2

Zach Aston-Reese, Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang scored within a span of less than six minutes in the second period for Pittsburgh, who continued surging with a win over host New York.

Dominik Simon, Evgeni Malkin, Tanner Pearson and Sidney Crosby also scored for the Penguins, who have won seven straight to move into second place in the Metropolitan Division, a point ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets and a point behind the Washington Capitals.

Matt Murray earned his sixth victory of the Penguins’ winning streak by recording 28 saves. Ryan Strome and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangers, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Stars 5, Devils 4

Miro Heiskanan scored two goals, including the game-winner 6:27 into the third period, and Tyler Seguin added two goals as Dallas survived a wild final four minutes to beat visiting New Jersey.

Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop turned away 30 of 34 shots, including five in the furious final four minutes to earn the victory.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 35 shots for the Devils, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Oilers 3, Coyotes 1

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist as Edmonton snapped a six-game losing streak against host Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Leon Draisaitl added a goal and an assist for the Oilers and goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 29 saves.

McDavid clinched the victory with an empty-net goal with 44 seconds remaining. Brad Richardson scored for the Coyotes, who lost their second in a row after winning three of their previous four. Goalie Adin Hill stopped 21 of 23 shots.

