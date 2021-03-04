NHL roundup: Caps slip past Bruins in shootout

Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his third consecutive shutout, Ondrej Palat scored a power-play goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning opened a six-game road trip with a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

In stopping all 28 shots, Vasilevskiy extended his shutout streak to 200-plus minutes. Because he also blanked Dallas in Game 6 of last year’s Stanley Cup Final to clinch the title, then held the Stars scoreless Saturday and Tuesday, he became the first Lightning goalie ever to shut out the same team three times in a row (regular season and playoffs).

Yanni Gourde scored into an empty net and Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Blake Coleman registered assists for the Lightning, who won their fifth straight and hold a 10-game point streak (7-0-3) against the Stars.

After being pulled in his last outing, Anton Khudobin returned in goal and stopped 17 of 18 shots for the Stars, who opened their six-game homestand by slipping to 1-6-3 in their past 10.

Rangers 3, Sabres 2

Chris Kreider scored the game-winning goal midway through the second period and host New York won for the fourth time in six games, edging struggling Buffalo.

Pavel Buchnevich scored on the game’s first shift and added an assist as the Rangers bounced back from a lackluster showing Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Rookie Alexis Lafreniere added the other goal as the Rangers beat the Sabres for the ninth time in the past 12 meetings. Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves.

Sam Reinhart and Tobias Rieder scored for Buffalo, which entered the game coming off consecutive 3-0 home shutout defeats to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres tied a season high with their fourth straight loss and dropped to 2-8-1 in their past 11 games. Buffalo goaltender Carter Hutton made 16 saves.

Penguins 5, Flyers 2

Kasperi Kapanen scored twice and Tristan Jarry made 40 saves as host Pittsburgh snapped Philadelphia’s three-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh, which improved to 8-1-0 at home, rallied from a one-goal deficit without captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby, who went on the NHL’s COVID-10 protocol list earlier in the day. Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist, and Cody Ceci and Mike Matheson also scored for the Penguins.

Joel Farabee got both goals for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 22 saves.

Islanders 2, Devils 1

Oliver Wahlstrom and Anders Lee scored in the third period for visiting New York, which beat New Jersey and came within seconds of a second straight shutout.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 28 saves before Miles Wood scored with 13.2 seconds left to cost New York a chance at a second straight 2-0 win. The Islanders, who beat Pittsburgh by two goals on Sunday, have won four of five (4-0-1).

Aaron Dell, making his first start since Feb. 21, made 18 saves for the Devils, who have lost three straight and six of seven (1-6-0).

Canadiens 3, Senators 1

Jeff Petry had a goal and an assist and Carey Price had 26 saves as host Montreal snapped a five-game winless streak by beating Ottawa.

Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Montreal, which won for the first time in three games under interim head coach Dominique Ducharme, who took over for Claude Julien on Feb. 24.

Artem Zub scored for Ottawa, which lost for just the second time in its past six games. Joey Daccord, a seventh-round pick in 2015 out of Arizona State making his second career start, stopped 30 of 32 shots.

Hurricanes 4, Predators 2

Steven Lorentz scored his first career goal and Sebastian Aho tallied twice for Carolina, which jumped out to a three-goal lead and held on for a victory at Nashville.

Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Hurricanes, who got 36 saves from James Reimer to claim their third straight win.

Calle Jarnkrok and Mattias Ekholm scored third-period goals for the Predators, who lost goalie Juuse Saros after the first period due to an apparent injury. Pekka Rinne entered and made 16 saves on 17 shots.

Jets 5, Canucks 2

Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler each had a goal and two assists as host Winnipeg defeated Vancouver to salvage a split of their two-game series played on back-to-back nights.

Mason Appleton, Mathieu Perreault and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets, Mark Scheifele had two assists and goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves. The Jets had a four-game winning streak snapped Monday in a 4-0 loss to Vancouver.

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks and Brock Boeser had two assists. Braden Holtby stopped 34 of 38 shots, but Vancouver took its fifth loss in its past six games.

Blue Jackets 4, Red Wings 1

Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist as Columbus ended a five-game winless streak with a victory over visiting Detroit.

Riley Nash, Jack Roslovic and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus while Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves. Zach Werenski notched a pair of assists for the Blue Jackets, who scored three unanswered goals during the second period.

Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit.

