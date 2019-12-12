NHL roundup: Caps top Bruins, as usual

John Carlson scored the tiebreaking goal and added an assist while teammate T.J. Oshie had two goals as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Boston Bruins 3-2 Wednesday night.

Dec 11, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The victory continued the Capitals’ recent string of success against Boston. Washington now is 16-1-0 in its past 17 games versus the Bruins. The Capitals became the first team in the NHL to go over 50 points, with 51 through 33 games.

Goalie Braden Holtby continued his career-long string of success against Boston, improving to 18-3-0. He finished with 30 saves.

David Pastrnak and Sean Kuraly scored for the Bruins, who got 22 saves from Jaroslav Halak.

Avalanche 3, Flyers 1

Mikko Rantanen scored two goals, Pavel Francouz had 32 saves, and Colorado beat Philadelphia in Denver.

Matt Calvert also scored to lead the Avalanche to their seventh win in the last eight games.

Claude Giroux had a goal, and Carter Hart stopped 24 shots for Philadelphia. The Flyers were without their leading scorer, forward Travis Konecny, who sustained a concussion in the 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Canadiens 3, Senators 2 (OT)

Ben Chiarot’s goal 1:11 into overtime gave Montreal a win over visiting Ottawa. It was the first overtime winner of Chiarot’s six-year NHL career, and the goal snapped a 15-game scoreless drought for the defenseman.

Montreal has won four of its last five games, including its past three in a row. Nick Cousins and Tomas Tatar scored goals for the Canadiens, but the Senators got the game to overtime thanks to third-period tallies from Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown.

Playing in his second game for the Canadiens, rookie goalie Cayden Primeau earned his first NHL victory by saving 35 of 37 shots. Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson made 26 saves.

—Field Level Media