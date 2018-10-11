NHL roundup: Caps win Cup Final rematch

Evgeny Kuznetsov finished with one goal and three assists while Alex Ovechkin scored twice as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 Wednesday in a rematch of last spring’s Stanley Cup Final.

Oct 10, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) defends in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington defeated Vegas in five games in the championship round and won the first Stanley Cup in team history.

Oct 4, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks at the face-off circle against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG PAINTS Arena. The Penguins won 7-6 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This season, the Capitals’ offense has scored 18 goals in the first three games. In addition to Kuznetsov and Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom (one goal, one assist), T.J. Oshie (one goal), Brett Connolly (two assists) and John Carlson (two assists) all pitched in.

Goalie Braden Holtby also helped out, finishing with 29 saves and frustrating Vegas much as he did in the Stanley Cup Final. Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 stops for the Golden Knights, who got goals from Cody Eakin and Reilly Smith.

Flyers 7, Senators 4

Slideshow (2 Images)

Jakub Voracek had two goals and three assists, and Scott Laughton scored two goals as Philadelphia won at Ottawa.

Sean Couturier, Robert Hagg and Claude Giroux each scored one goal for Philadelphia. Radko Gudas had three assists, and Dale Weise and Shayne Gostisbehere each contributed a pair of helpers. Calvin Pickard made 31 saves in his first start as the Flyers snapped a two-game losing streak.

Brady Tkachuk, the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft, scored his first three NHL points (two goals, one assist), and Maxime Lajoie also had two goals and an assist for the Senators, who have dropped two in a row. Chris Tierney had three assists for Ottawa.

—Field Level Media