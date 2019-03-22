NHL roundup: Crosby, Pens top Predators in shootout

Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of a shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators, who had their three-game winning streak halted.

Mar 21, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winner in the shootout past Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) at Bridgestone Arena.

After Bryan Rust scored in the second period for Pittsburgh, Nashville’s Ryan Ellis tied it 1-1 with 3:01 left in regulation with an unassisted sharp-angle goal from the bottom of the right circle.

Penguins goalie Matt Murray stopped Ryan Johansen, Ellis and Brian Boyle in the shootout after he turned away 28 shots in regulation and overtime.

Nashville’s Pekka Rinne stopped Phil Kessel in the shootout and made 32 saves through regulation and overtime.

Golden Knights 5, Jets 0

William Karlsson had two goals and an assist, Reilly Smith scored two goals, and Malcolm Subban picked up the first shutout of his career as Vegas cruised past Winnipeg in Las Vegas.

Tomas Nosek also scored a goal, and Paul Stastny and Nick Holden each added two assists for Vegas, which won its fourth straight game and prevailed for the 10th time in its last 11 games. Subban, playing his third straight game in place of the injured Marc-Andre Fleury, finished with 20 saves.

Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit allowed three goals on 18 shots before leaving early in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Blues 5, Red Wings 2

Fourth-liner Ivan Barbashev recorded his first career hat trick as host St. Louis skated to a victory over Detroit.

St. Louis native Patrick Maroon scored in his career-high fourth consecutive contest, Oskar Sundqvist also tallied and rookie Jordan Binnington finished with 20 saves as the Blues improved to 3-0-1 in their last four games. David Perron had an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games.

Thomas Vanek scored twice, and Jonathan Bernier turned aside 19 shots for the Red Wings, who have lost 13 of their past 16 (3-10-3).

Flames 5, Senators 1

Andrew Mangiapane netted his first career multi-point game with a goal and an assist, and host Calgary scored five unanswered goals en route to its second straight win, a rout of Ottawa.

Four other Calgary players collected two points, and Mike Smith made 18 saves for the Flames, who have won five of six and hold the top spot in the Western Conference.

Craig Anderson made 31 saves for the Senators, who have dropped two straight.

Lightning 6, Hurricanes 3

Tampa Bay scored four goals in the third period to emerge with the win at Raleigh, N.C.

Ryan Callahan tallied the go-ahead goal, and Brayden Point and Ryan McDonagh followed with goals. Steven Stamkos, Tyler Johnson and Anthony Cirelli scored earlier for the Lightning, who have a seven-game winning streak.

Nino Niederreiter, Dougie Hamilton and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina. Staal also had an assist.

Canadiens 4, Islanders 0

Carey Price made 28 saves as Montreal topped visiting New York, which was blanked for the second consecutive game.

Price collected his 31st win and fourth shutout of the season. Over his past five games, Price has a sparkling 1.21 goals-against average and .958 save percentage.

Joel Armia, Jonathan Drouin and Jordan Weal each had a goal and an assist, and Shea Weber also scored for the Canadiens.

Bruins 5, Devils 1

David Pastrnak collected an assist on the first goal of the game and scored the game-winner for Boston, which continued its late-season surge by prevailing at Newark, N.J.

Patrice Bergeron scored off Pastrnak’s feed late in the first period and added an empty-netter in the waning seconds of the game for the Bruins, who have won three straight following a three-game losing streak.

Danton Heinen also scored, David Backes added an insurance goal with 22 seconds left in the third, and Brad Marchand racked up three assists for Boston. Drew Stafford scored for New Jersey.

Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, both in the third period, as Edmonton rallied for a victory against visiting Columbus. Leon Draisaitl assisted on all three goals in the final period as the Oilers broke a 1-1 tie.

Kyle Brodziak, Zack Kassian and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, who had lost three of their previous four games. Mikko Koskinen made 18 saves.

David Savard scored the lone goal for the Blue Jackets, who have lost three straight (0-2-1). The Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo, starting in net because Sergei Bobrovsky was scratched with an undisclosed injury, stopped 18 of 22 shots.

Avalanche 3, Stars 1

Philipp Grubauer stopped 44 shots, Erik Johnson scored on his 31st birthday, and Colorado won at Dallas.

Tyson Barrie and Carl Soderberg also had goals, and Sam Girard had two assists for the Avalanche, who have won three in a row and moved into a tie with Arizona for the second Western Conference wild card. Tyler Seguin scored, and Ben Bishop had 29 saves for Dallas, which holds the West’s top wild-card spot.

Colorado sustained a potentially serious loss when second-leading scorer Mikko Rantanen left the game late in the third period holding his hip after a big check and did not return.

Kings 4, Sharks 2

Matt Roy scored his first NHL goal to start a third-period comeback, and Jonathan Quick made 23 saves as host Los Angeles beat San Jose.

With his team down 2-1 nearing the midway point of the third period, Roy fired a slap shot from the point that somehow went through a maze of players and a screened netminder to tie the game. Roy was playing his 16th NHL game.

Anze Kopitar’s 21st goal of the season a couple of minutes later became the game-winner, and Jeff Carter added an empty-net goal. The Sharks, who were without key forwards Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture plus defenseman Erik Karlsson, lost their fourth consecutive game.

Panthers 4, Coyotes 2

Jonathan Huberdeau had his third three-assist game of the season, and Roberto Luongo snapped a personal five-game losing streak as Florida defeated Arizona in Sunrise, Fla.

Huberdeau assisted on goals by Aleksander Barkov, Mike Hoffman and MacKenzie Weegar. Barkov added his second of the night into an empty net with 50 seconds left.

Michael Grabner and Brad Richardson were Arizona’s goal-scorers. Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves as the Coyotes lost their third straight game (0-2-1).

Flyers 3, Blackhawks 1

James van Riemsdyk scored the tiebreaking goal just before the midway point of the third period, and rookie Carter Hart made 40 saves as Philadelphia won at Chicago.

Sean Couturier added an empty-netter to tie his career high with 31 goals and also had an assist for Philadelphia, which lost three of four entering the contest but improved to 10-2-1 over the last 13 on the road.

The Blackhawks have dropped two in a row following a five-game winning streak.

—Field Level Media