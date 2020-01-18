NHL roundup: Crosby's OT goal lifts Penguins

Sidney Crosby scored on a tip-in during an overtime power play, and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday.

Jan 17, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck in the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Crosby redirected an Evgeni Malkin shot for his third goal in as many games. Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 28 saves. Malkin was credited with a team-high six shots and assisted on both goals.

Pittsburgh bounced back from a 4-1 loss at Boston on Thursday in which it was silenced after Crosby scored in the first minute. The Penguins earned their fifth win in six games Friday.

Jimmy Howard stopped 35 shots for Detroit, and rookie Filip Zadina had the Red Wings’ lone goal.

Lightning 7, Jets 1

Anthony Cirelli collected his first career hat trick, and Nikita Kucherov scored twice to lead visiting Tampa Bay to a one-sided win over Winnipeg.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to claim his 10th consecutive win for Tampa Bay, while Ondrej Palat collected three assists and Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos had two-point games. The win came at a cost for the Lightning, though. Forward Cedric Paquette left in the second period after appearing to injure his ankle.

Jack Roslovic scored for the Jets, who pulled Connor Hellebuyck after he allowed five goals on 12 shots. Laurent Brossoit entered and saved 12 of the 14 shots he faced.

Ducks 2, Hurricanes 1 (OT)

Sam Steel scored 1:36 into overtime as Anaheim won its second game in a row for the first time in more than two months, this time defeating Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Steel’s fourth goal of the season was set up off a turnover from Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov. Jakob Silfverberg and Hampus Lindholm notched assists on the winning goal. Erik Gudbranson provided the first goal for the Ducks, and goalie Ryan Miller made 25 saves, improving his record to 5-5-2.

Sebastian Aho scored his team-leading 24th goal for the Hurricanes, who lost their third game in a row (0-2-1). Carolina goalie James Reimer stopped 35 shots in defeat.

—Field Level Media