NHL Roundup: Detroit beats Jets, snaps 12-game skid

Robby Fabbri produced two goals and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a 12-game losing streak by defeating the visiting Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 7, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) looks on during the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Filip Zadina and Filip Hronek had a goal and two assists apiece for Detroit, which lost 5-1 at Winnipeg on Tuesday. Darren Helm also scored for the Red Wings and Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves.

Kyle Connor scored both goals for the Jets, with assists from Mark Scheifele, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots. The Red Wings outshot the Jets 14-5 in the opening period but needed some luck to gain a 2-0 lead.

The Red Wings had last each of their past 10 games in regulation immediately following losses in overtime and in a shootout. Winnipeg saw its two-game winning streak and four-game point streak (3-0-1) end.

Lightning 3, Bruins 2

Steven Stamkos scored twice, including one of Tampa Bay’s two power-play goals, to spark a 3-2 win over visiting Boston.

Brayden Point also netted a power-play goal, and Nikita Kucherov recorded two assists for the Lightning, who have won three of four. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for his third straight win and beat the Bruins for the seventh straight time, including playoff starts.

Patrice Bergeron and Anders Bjork tallied for the Bruins, who lost their fifth straight (0-4-1). Brad Marchand assisted on Bergeron’s goal, giving him 30 helpers on the season in 33 games. He is the fastest Bruins player to 30 assists since Marc Savard in 2007-08.

Penguins 1, Blue Jackets 0 (OT)

Bryan Rust scored at 3:02 of overtime and goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped all 17 shots he faced as Pittsburgh edged visiting Columbus.

On a power play after Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang drew a slashing penalty against Pierre-Luc Dubois, Rust flipped a backhander past Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo for the game’s only goal.

Jarry picked up his fifth career shutout and third of the season — all coming in his past four starts.

Wild 6, Oilers 5

Eric Staal, Jordan Greenway, Jason Zucker and Luke Kunin each had a goal and an assist as Minnesota extended its home point streak to 11 games with a win over Edmonton in Saint Paul, Minn.

Marcus Foligno and Ryan Donato also scored goals for Minnesota, which improved to 8-0-3 in its past 11 home games, the second-longest home point streak in team history. The Wild had a 13-game streak (10-0-3) from Dec. 27, 2017 to Feb. 13, 2018.

Minnesota goalie Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 28 saves. Carson Soucy added two assists for the Wild. Edmonton lost its third straight game (0-2-1) as Mike Smith finished with 20 saves.

Sabers 4, Predators 3

Rookie Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal midway into the third period as host Buffalo skated to victory over Nashville.

Buffalo’s Jack Eichel scored a pair of goals in the second period to extend his career-high point streak to 15 games, tying Chicago’s Patrick Kane for the longest in the NHL this season. Eichel has 14 goals and 13 assists during his streak.

Jimmy Vesey also scored, and Linus Ullmark finished with 36 saves for the Sabres, who have won a season-high-tying three in a row overall. Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons tallied for the Predators, who have lost three of their past five games (2-2-1).

Islanders 3, Panthers 1

Thomas Greiss stopped 32 shots as New York defeated host Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Devon Toews and Mathew Barzal scored power-play goals for the Islanders, and Anders Lee added an empty-netter with three seconds left. Jordan Eberle added two assists, his first such game since Oct. 11.

New York went 2-for-4 on its power play. The Panthers went 0-for-3, and their failure with the man advantage midway through the third period helped seal their fate.

Flames 4, Maple Leafs 2

Calgary got two goals from Johnny Gaudreau and one from Michael Frolik in the first three minutes of the third period to defeat visiting Toronto.

Travis Hamonic added a goal and an assist for the Flames, who have won their first seven games for new coach Geoff Ward. Sean Monahan had two assists.

John Tavares and Mitchell Marner each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who had won the first two games of a four-game road trip. They are 6-4-0 under new coach Sheldon Keefe.

Blues 4, Golden Knights 2

Oskar Sundqvist came off the injured list to score one goal and set up another as St. Louis beat visiting Las Vegas.

Sundqvist, who missed the previous six games due to a lower-body injury, set the tempo for the Blues as they snapped a three-game losing streak. St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots — including two on Alex Tuch breakaways.

The Golden Knights, who were 5-1-1 in their previous seven games, got goals from Max Pacioretty and William Carrier along with 25 saves from Marc-Andre Fleury.

Coyotes 5, Blackhawks 2

Clayton Keller scored two goals, including one of three first-period tallies that powered Arizona to a win over Chicago in Glendale, Ariz.

The Coyotes scored twice on their first four shots of the game, peppering Chicago goaltender Robin Lehner with 17 shots in the first 20 minutes. Michael Grabner, Keller and Brad Richardson found the net, with former Blackhawk Vinnie Hinostroza assisting on all three first-period goals.

Keller scored his second of the night with 2:07 left in the game. Nick Schmaltz added a goal, and Christian Dvorak had two assists for the Coyotes, who got 28 saves from Darcy Kuemper. Jonathan Toews and Dylan Strome scored for the Blackhawks, and Robin Lehner stopped 35 shots.

Canucks 1, Hurricanes 0 (OT)

Elias Pettersson scored 40 seconds into overtime as Vancouver defeated visiting Carolina.

Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 43 saves to post his first shutout of the season. It was Markstrom’s second appearance since returning from his father’s funeral in his native Sweden.

Carolina’s Petr Mrazek stopped 25 of 26 shots but the Hurricanes’ three-game winning streak came to an end.

Kings 2, Ducks 1

Matt Luff and Jeff Carter scored goals and Tyler Toffoli had two assists as visiting Los Angeles used the Freeway Faceoff rivalry to end an 11-game road losing streak with a victory over Anaheim.

Goalie Jonathan Quick made 36 saves, holding a Kings opponent without a goal in the first two periods for the second consecutive game. Quick missed a shutout by 31 seconds Tuesday when the New York Rangers scored late in that game.

Derek Grant scored a goal and goalie John Gibson made 25 saves as the Ducks lost for the third time in their last four games and the fifth time in their last seven contests (2-4-1).

Rangers 6, Sharks 3

Artemi Panarin collected a hat trick and added an assist as visiting New York claimed a victory over slumping San Jose — in its first game after firing coach Pete DeBoer and replacing him with Bob Boughner.

Slideshow (21 Images)

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 15 saves for the Rangers, who have won two of three games.

The Rangers trailed 3-2 early in the third period when Mika Zibanejad scored his first of two goals, a power-play marker at 8:49. Zibanejad added his second, and ninth of the season, less than five minutes later.

—Field Level Media