NHL roundup: Devils score final 4 goals, top Wild in OT

Nico Hischier scored with 1:41 left in overtime Friday night to cap a big comeback by the New Jersey Devils, who scored the final four goals to stun the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in St. Paul, Minn.

Feb 15, 2019; Saint Paul, MN, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates with the puck against Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. The Devils defeated the Wild 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Devils, who trailed 4-1 with fewer than two minutes left in the second period, salvaged the finale of a three-game Western Conference road trip by winning for just the second time in the last seven games (2-4-1).

The Wild dominated the overtime before goalie Devan Dubnyk turned the puck over while trying to make a clearing pass behind the Minnesota net. Kyle Palmieri, who picked off the pass, missed an attempt to jam home a shot, but the puck skittered to Hischier, whose shot sailed into the open corner of the net.

Marcus Johansson scored in the second period for the Devils, who forced overtime on unanswered goals by Will Butcher, Palmieri and Ben Lovejoy.

Hurricanes 3, Oilers 1

Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney made 40 saves as the Hurricanes rode early scoring to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in Raleigh, N.C.

Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and Lucas Wallmark also tallied for the Hurricanes, and Sebastian Aho provided two assists.

Carolina opened a three-game homestand after a 4-1-0 road trip and is 15-5-1 in its last 21 games.

Rangers 6, Sabres 2

Alexandar Georgiev followed up the best game of his young career by making 31 saves, and Vladislav Namestnikov scored two of New York’s three goals in the final 3:53 of the game in Buffalo, N.Y.

Coming off a career-high 55-save performance Sunday against Toronto, Georgiev helped the Rangers beat the Sabres for the 13th time in the last 15 meetings by withstanding a barrage for most of the third period, when Buffalo controlled play in its offensive zone.

Jeff Skinner scored twice for Buffalo, which was unable to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 11-13. It was Skinner’s eighth multi-goal game of the season and upped his total to 36, three behind Washington’s Alexander Ovechkin for the league lead.

Bruins 3, Ducks 0

Noel Acciari scored a goal less than six minutes after the opening faceoff, and that was all the Bruins would need in Anaheim, Calif.

Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 30 saves in his fourth shutout of the season as the Bruins got their five-game road trip off to a positive start. The Bruins have won four consecutive games and six of their last seven.

Jake DeBrusk scored a power play goal in the second period, and former Duck Chris Wagner added an empty-net goal with less than two minutes remaining as the Bruins improved to 2-0 without leading goal scorer David Pastrnak. Second on the team with 66 points, Pastrnak is expected to miss at least two weeks after undergoing a procedure on his thumb following an off-ice injury.

—Field Level Media