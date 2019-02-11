NHL roundup: Domingue wins 10th straight as Tampa Bay rolls

Backup goalie Louis Domingue won his 10th straight start as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the host Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Domingue (18-4-0), who made 25 saves, is 3-0 against the Panthers this season and hasn’t lost to anyone since Nov. 27.

Tampa Bay got two goals and one assist from Nikita Kucherov, who has 24 goals this season and leads the NHL with 84 points. Tampa Bay also got goals from Steven Stamkos (No. 29), Ryan Callahan (his sixth) and Brayden Point (team-high No. 32).

Florida got goals from Frank Vatrano, his 19th, and Denis Malgin, his sixth this season and his first in exactly one month. Vatrano leads the Panthers in even-strength goals with 17.

Blackhawks 5, Red Wings 2

Dominik Kahun had two goals and an assist and host Chicago extended its winning streak to seven games by topping Detroit.

Dylan Strome supplied a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks, who have climbed to 23-24-9 to reinvigorate their playoff hopes. Patrick Kane stretched his point streak to 14 games with a third-period goal and added an assist. Jonathan Toews also had a goal and an assist. Cam Ward made 43 saves.

Christoffer Ehn and Gustav Nyquist scored for Detroit, which has dropped three straight. Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves.

Blues 5, Predators 4 (OT)

Vladimir Tarasenko recorded a hat trick, including the game-winner 16 seconds into overtime, as visiting St. Louis won its sixth straight game and its second over Nashville in 24 hours.

Alex Pietrangelo and Tyler Bozak also scored goals, and Ryan O’Reilly and Jay Bouwmeester each had two assists for the Blues, who broke a six-game losing streak in Nashville.

Viktor Arvidsson tallied a pair of goals, Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville. Ryan Ellis and Ryan Johansen each had two assists. Blues goalie Jake Allen got the nod in net for the first time since Jan. 17 and made 40 saves, while Juuse Saros stopped 24 shots for the Predators.

Jets 3, Sabres 1

Blake Wheeler scored the go-ahead goal at 16:05 of the third period as Winnipeg snapped a season-worst three-game losing streak by beating host Buffalo.

Andrew Copp also scored and Mark Scheifele added an empty-netter for the Jets, who salvaged the finale of their three-game trip. Winnipeg had been outscored 13-6 during its skid, including a 5-2 defeat Saturday at Ottawa.

Wheeler and Scheifele each had a goal and an assist and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves. Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton stopped 26 of 28 shots, and Jack Eichel scored the Sabres’ lone goal.

Devils 3, Hurricanes 2

Marcus Johansson scored two goals as New Jersey snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating Carolina in Newark, N.J., the Devils’ only victory as they concluded a four-game homestand.

Pavel Zacha also scored for New Jersey, and Nico Hischier supplied three assists. New Jersey goalie Keith Kinkaid made 33 saves. He had played in only one of the team’s previous four games, but he improved his record to 15-16-6 this season.

Dougie Hamilton and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter assisted on both goals. Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots.

Bruins 2, Avalanche 1 (OT)

Brad Marchand scored at 4:03 of overtime, Jaroslav Halak had 35 saves and John Moore also scored for host Boston, which edged Colorado.

Marchand got the winner when his shot went off the skate of Colorado forward Matt Calvert and past goaltender Semyon Varlamov. It was Marchand’s 21st of the season. Boston is 4-0-3 in its last seven games.

Nathan MacKinnon scored and Varlamov had 34 saves for the Avalanche, who have lost seven in a row, the last three in overtime. Colorado is 1-11 in games decided after regulation.

Islanders 2, Wild 1

Devon Toews scored the decisive goal early in the second period and host New York continued its remarkable performance in the second game of back-to-back sets by edging Minnesota.

Anthony Beauvillier scored in the first period for the Islanders, who have won three straight and are 9-0-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets this year. Goalie Thomas Greiss made 26 saves for the Islanders.

Mikael Granlund scored in the second period for the Wild, who have lost five of six (1-3-2). Goalie Devan Dubnyk recorded 32 saves.

