NHL roundup: Ducks rally from 4 down, edge Caps

Pontus Aberg scored the tiebreaker with 5:05 remaining and finished with two goals and one assist as the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a four-goal, second-period deficit and stunned the host Washington Capitals 6-5 on Sunday.

Aberg scored his second goal of the game after a pass from Ryan Getzlaf (one goal, two assists). With Washington goalie Braden Holtby pulled away from the net, Aberg scored easily from the left side and completed the Ducks’ comeback from a 5-1 deficit.

The Ducks scored twice in the second period and added three more in the third to end Washington’s seven-game winning streak.

For the Ducks, Ryan Miller earned the win in relief of John Gibson, who gave up three goals in the first 13:19. Miller stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced.

Jets 4, Rangers 3 (SO)

Mark Scheifele scored the game-winning goal in the third round of a shootout as visiting Winnipeg rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period to edge New York.

Scheifele gave the Jets their second win in seven games when trailing through 40 minutes when he slowed down and put a wrist shot under Henrik Lundqvist’s pads. Patrik Laine also scored in the second round of the shootout for Winnipeg, which outshot the Rangers by a 42-19 margin through regulation and overtime.

Mika Zibanejad scored in the second round of the shootout but the Rangers lost for the fifth time in six games and also dropped to 5-0-2 when leading through two periods.

Avalanche 2, Red Wings 0

Semyon Varlamov had 24 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist as Colorado beat host Detroit. Mikko Rantanen, the leading scorer in the NHL, had assists on both goals.

The Avalanche have gone 9-0-2 since losing five in a row. Colorado’s top line accounted for all the points, and the shutout is the first this season for the team.

MacKinnon, who led the league in scoring in November and was named the NHL’s second star for the month, kept up his strong play with his 19th goal of the season, on a second-period power play. Landeskog’s empty-net goal sealed the win in the last minute.

Sharks 3, Canadiens 1

Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns each had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones made 40 saves as visiting San Jose snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Montreal.

Justin Braun also scored a goal for the Sharks, which won the final game of a five-game road trip (1-3-1). Jeff Petry scored for Montreal, which lost for the sixth time in seven games (1-4-2).

Jones snapped a personal four-game losing streak and was brilliant in the third period when he recorded 21 saves. It was the first road victory for the Sharks dating back to a 4-3 overtime win at Anaheim on Oct. 28.

Kings 2, Hurricanes 0

Alec Martinez scored the winning goal with 2:13 remaining, and Jonathan Quick delivered a sensational 34-save shutout as host Los Angeles beat Carolina and gave Quick his first win of the year and 50th career shutout.

Going into the day’s action, the Kings were the lowest-scoring team in the league and the Hurricanes were tied with the Arizona Coyotes for the second-least-productive offense.

With overtime looming and the contest still scoreless, Martinez delivered the clutch goal — just his second of the season. Martinez drove to the net and neatly redirected Jake Muzzin’s crossing pass into the cage. Kyle Clifford added an empty-net goal with 53 seconds left.

Flames 3, Blackhawks 2

Elias Lindholm and Derek Ryan each scored on the power play, and Calgary held on for a win at Chicago.

Sean Monahan also scored for the Flames, who won for the sixth time in the past eight games (6-1-1). Jonathan Toews and Dylan Strome scored in a losing effort for the Blackhawks, who have lost four straight and six of seven.

Flames goaltender Mike Smith made 22 saves while the Blackhawks’ Corey Crawford turned aside 38 shots.

