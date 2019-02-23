NHL roundup: Flames down Ducks, extend hot streak

Andrew Mangiapane scored the game-winning goal late in the third period, and TJ Brodie collected a goal and an assist as the host Calgary Flames won their fourth consecutive game, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Friday night.

Feb 22, 2019; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) celebrates with temmates after scoring a goal during the third period against the Anaheim Ducks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Goalie Mike Smith made 25 saves for the Flames, who strengthened their hold on the top spot in the Western Conference.

Mangiapane broke the tie with 3:29 remaining in regulation. He tried to make a pass on a two-on-one rush only to see it blocked, but the puck came back to the speedy rookie, and he promptly buried a short-side offering for his third goal of the season, all in his past seven games.

Brodie and Anaheim’s Derek Grant scored in the second period. Ducks goalie Ryan Miller made 26 saves.

Jets 6, Golden Knights 3

Patrik Laine scored twice to snap a 15-game goalless drought as Winnipeg won in Las Vegas.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets, who snapped a three-game losing streak and reclaimed the lead in the NHL’s Central Division, moving a point ahead of the Nashville Predators. Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights, who are 3-9-1 in their past 13 games and have won just once in their past eight home games (1-6-1). Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 of 28 shots.

Blue Jackets 3, Senators 0

Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves to record his fourth shutout of the season as Columbus skated to a win over host Ottawa, hours after acquiring pending unrestricted free agent forward Matt Duchene from its opponent.

Josh Anderson scored his seventh goal in 11 games for the Blue Jackets. Cam Atkinson netted his team-leading 33rd tally and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored to help Columbus snap a two-game skid. Duchene had three shots on goal against his former team.

Ottawa rookie forward Brady Tkachuk fell on Bobrovsky late in the second period to raise tensions between the teams. The two-time Vezina Trophy recipient barely was tested the rest of the way en route to his 28th career shutout.

Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 3

J.T. Compher had two goals and an assist, including a tiebreaking goal on a breakaway with 5:22 remaining in the third period as Colorado held on for a win at Chicago.

Carl Soderberg also scored twice for the Avalanche, who won their third consecutive game. Gabriel Landeskog added a goal and an assist for Colorado.

The loss spoiled a historic night for Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, who tallied at least one point for the 20th game in a row. Kane owns the two longest point streaks by a U.S.-born player in NHL history, including his 26-game streak during the 2015-16 season.

Wild 3, Red Wings 2

Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves to lift Minnesota to a win at Detroit, the first time since Jan. 23 that the Wild followed up a win with another victory. Minnesota had lost nine of its previous 11 games, going 2-6-3 in that span.

Luke Kunin had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who also got tallies from Jordan Greenway and Eric Staal.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha had goals for the Red Wings, with Dylan Larkin assisting on both plays.

Patrik Laine scored twice to snap a 15-game goalless drought as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 Friday night in Las Vegas.

—Field Level Media