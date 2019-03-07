NHL roundup: Fleury, Knights stop Flames

Defenseman Deryk Engelland scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves to pick up his league-leading 33rd victory as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Mar 6, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) yells from the ice during the third period against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena. Stephen R. Sylvanie

The Golden Knights earned their fifth consecutive win. Fleury posted his 437th career victory to move into a tie for eighth place on the Jacques Plante on the NHL’s all-time goalie wins list. he has allowed just two goals total in his past four games.

Shea Theodore also scored a goal and William Karlsson had two assists for Vegas.

Travis Hamonic scored for Western Conference-leading Calgary, which has lost three consecutive regulation games for the first time this season. David Rittich stopped 36 shots.

Capitals 5, Flyers 3

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom each scored a goal and added an assist to lead Washington to a win at Philadelphia.

Tom Wilson, Brett Connolly and Andre Burakovsky each contributed one goal for the Capitals, who won their fifth in a row. Dmitry Orlov also had two assists for Washington, which built a 5-0 lead and held on for the win. Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 27 shots and earned his 250th career victory.

Claude Giroux had one goal and one assist while Philippe Myers and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia. Sean Couturier added two assists. Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott, who stopped 15 shots, was replaced by Cam Talbot after allowing four goals.

Blues 5, Ducks 4

Alex Pietrangelo scored the go-ahead goal with 52 seconds remaining as visiting St. Louis used a late two-goal flurry to beat Anaheim Ducks.

Robert Thomas scored two goals for the Blues, including the game-tying goal 12 seconds before Pietrangelo delivered his game-winner. St. Louis’ Brayden Schenn made an impact immediately upon his return from injury, contributing a goal and an assist, and Ryan O’Reilly also scored.

Nick Ritchie, Rickard Rakell, Jaycob Megna and Henrique all scored for the Ducks, who saw a two-game winning streak end.

Canucks 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Alex Edler’s overtime goal gave host Vancouver a comeback victory over Toronto. Edler’s shot from the left wing capped the Canucks’ comeback from a 2-0 second-period deficit.

Slideshow (6 Images)

The Canucks posted only their third win in the past 11 games (3-6-2). The Maple Leafs lost for just the second time in their past seven outings.

Loui Eriksson and Josh Leivo also tallied for the Canucks, while rookie center Adam Gaudette furnished two assists. Ron Hainsey and Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto.

—Field Level Media