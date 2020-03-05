NHL roundup: Flyers drop Caps, close in on first place

The Flyers now have won seven straight games, scoring four or more goals in each, and pulled within one point of first-place Washington in the tight Metropolitan Division. All wasn’t rosy, however, as left wing James van Riemsdyk suffered a fractured right hand in the first period.

Mar 4, 2020; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) and Calgary Flames center Tobias Rieder (16) battle for the puck during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

This was the final meeting of the season between the two teams, and the Flyers won the series 3-0-1, constantly giving Washington problems a season after being swept in all four meetings by the Capitals. In their previous meeting a month ago, Philadelphia rolled to a 7-2 victory in the nation’s capital.

Travis Konecny, Tyler Pitlick and Scott Laughton each added a goal apiece, while Derek Grant added two assists.

Flames 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

Defenseman TJ Brodie finished a wild scramble with the overtime game-winner with 11 seconds remaining as Calgary opened its five-game homestand with a comeback win over visiting Columbus.

The win was Calgary’s eighth comeback win while trailing entering the third period, behind just the Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars (nine each) for tops in the NHL.

Elias Lindholm tallied for the 29th time, Matthew Tkachuk tied the game late and center Derek Ryan played in his 300th career game for Calgary, which is 4-1-1 in its last six and will play 10 of its remaining 14 regular-season games at home.

Ducks 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Rickard Rakell scored for the first time in 16 games with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, and Anaheim beat Colorado in Denver.

Rakell added an assist, Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots, and Sam Steel, Andrew Agozzino and Brendan Guhle also had goals for the Ducks, who ended a two-game skid.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Colorado, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped. Pavel Francouz had 26 saves in losing for the first time in seven starts.

Coyotes 4, Canucks 2

Lawson Crouse scored the tiebreaking goal at 12:39 of the third period as visiting Arizona topped Vancouver to pull into a three-way tie atop the Western Conference’s wild-card standings.

Carl Soderberg, Nick Schmaltz and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for the Coyotes, who improved to 9-2-1 in their past 12 games against Vancouver. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper, making just his second start since being sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 19, made 36 saves as the Coyotes rallied from a 2-1 third-period deficit.

Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson scored for the Canucks, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat and are tied for the top wild-card spot with the Coyotes and Winnipeg Jets. Thatcher Demko, playing for the injured Jacob Markstrom, stopped 36 of 39 shots.

-Field Level Media